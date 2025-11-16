Storminess to continue along the West Coast this week in wake of recent flooding

Additional rain and mountain snow is forecast for portions of the West Coast as the week goes on, with only brief breaks in between for the storm-weary residents.

Communities around Southern California are bracing for potential damage as multiple rounds of rainfall get started.

On the heels of an impactful Pacific storm that will continue to bring rain and showers to portions of California, Nevada and Arizona through the remainder of the weekend, AccuWeather forecasters warn that another storm will sweep into the West Coast with additional moisture.

The areas that received the highest rainfall totals so far, including the highly populated areas of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, are forecast to have occasional showers and drizzle through Sunday evening.

While this transition throughout the day on Sunday will be a vast improvement of conditions compared to Friday night and Saturday, the risk for lingering ongoing flooding and even mudslides will persist, particularly in the foothills of the surrounding terrain.

By Sunday morning, widespread 36-hour rainfall totals exceeded 3 inches across the Los Angeles Basin, with some areas recording over 5 inches. Late last week, evacuation orders were issued around burn scar areas from the Palisades and Eaton fires earlier this year, but were lifted by late Saturday afternoon.

Snow continued to spread across the higher levels of the central Sierra early Sunday, adding inches to the growing tally at mountain ski resorts throughout the region.

Early week storminess

From Sunday night to Monday night, the next zone of low pressure will introduce additional moisture and windy conditions to the West Coast.

While rainfall totals with the upcoming storm will be less in comparison to the Pacific storm that moved onshore over the weekend, existing issues may be compounded.

"With recent impactful significant rainfall in the region, additional downpours can cause a renewed flood risk in Central and Southern California through early week. Snow at pass levels with the additional storm can bring travel delays through early week," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus.

Snow levels will be around 7,000-7,500 feet through Sunday, but are expected to drop to between 5,000-6,000 feet on Monday. By Sunday night, periods of snow will spread across the Sierra Nevada, accumulating several inches through Monday evening.

As the early week storm advances inland across the Rocky Mountains later on Tuesday, much of California will receive a much-needed, but brief, break in active weather. Forecasters warn that another storm will approach the West Coast around midweek.

After a brief break, another storm will arrive midweek

While the exact track this midweek storm may take is still being ironed out, the risk remains for coastal California to endure another swath of rain, some mountain snow and blustery coastal winds.

Later in the week, another opportunity for stormy conditions will present itself along a portion of the West Coast. A storm pushing into western Canada will migrate southward into Washington, Oregon and potentially Northern California by this weekend.

This late-week event will bring a chance for accumulating snow in the upper levels of the Washington Cascades and Coastal Range.

