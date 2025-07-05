32 dead in Texas, 27 girls at 'Camp Mystic' missing after catastrophic flooding

Flash floods killed 32 and left 27 girls missing from a summer camp after the Guadalupe River surged following torrential rain.

As severe flooding continues in Kerrville, Texas, people are beginning to share stories of how they managed to escape when things began to get bad.

Rescue crews continued searching Saturday along the swollen Guadalupe River in Central Texas after catastrophic flooding left at least 32 people dead, including 14 children.

Dozens more remain unaccounted for, according to The NY Times, including 27 girls from a nearly century-old Christian summer camp in Kerr County. Most of the confirmed fatalities occurred in Kerr County, where more than 850 people were evacuated. Three deaths were also reported in Travis County, which includes Austin. Officials warned the death toll is likely to rise as search efforts continue.

The floodwaters rose more than 26 feet (8 meters) in a matter of hours before the sun rose on Friday, sending a deadly flood wave of water down the river overwhelming homes, camps and roads across Kerr County. Officials say months’ worth of rain fell in less than two hours.

Onlookers survey damage caused along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

“We remain in a search-and-rescue posture right now,” Abbott said. “They will be nonstop, seeking to find everybody who is unaccounted for.”

People look at debris on the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Abbott said rescuers are using drones and helicopters to scour flooded riverbanks littered with huge piles of debris. The governor issued a disaster declaration for 15 counties and said operations would continue around the clock.

Hundreds of rescuers are searching the area around Kerrville, Texas, to find more than 20 young girls reported missing from a summer camp after devastating flooding struck the area.

Among the missing are more than two dozen girls from Camp Mystic, a summer camp near the river. The campers were staying in low-lying areas when the flooding hit. Officials said children at other area summer camps were accounted for, but communication with Camp Mystic had been delayed due to campers being without phones or devices.

Gov. Dan Patrick said Camp Mystic—a girls' camp that has more than 750 kids—is reporting a catastrophic level of flooding. The camp has no water, power or wifi.

Men survey damage left by a raging Guadalupe River, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Debris rests on a bridge over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

“The camp was completely destroyed,” 13-year-old camper Elinor Lester told The Associated Press. “A helicopter landed and started taking people away. It was really scary.”

She said rescuers tied a rope for the girls to hold as they walked across a bridge with water rushing all around their legs.

Mariyah Bonilla was recording as an incredible rescue unfolded during deadly Texas flooding early on July 4.

“Technology is actually not allowed there,” Tracy Walder, a NewsNation national security contributor whose daughter is friends with some of the missing campers, told the outlet. “That’s why communication and information is kind of a bit difficult to come by.”

Deadly flooding in Texas

"Right now, there are 20-some that are unaccounted for. That does not mean they've been lost. They could be in a tree, they could be out of communication," Gov. Patrick said. "We're praying for all of those missing to be found alive. We're doing everything we can to get in there. We have the game wardens walking in on foot, driving and dropping into water. We're doing whatever we can do to find everyone."

The flooding peaked Friday morning when the Guadalupe River reached 29 feet in western Kerr County, the second-highest level on record. The National Weather Service classified the event as life-threatening and urged people to stay away from flood-prone areas.

Mandatory evacuations were issued Friday for riverside areas in Kerrville and Comfort, where first responders used boats and helicopters to reach trapped residents.

President Donald Trump has reportedly been in touch with Texas leaders, offering federal support, according to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

The flooding surpassed levels seen during a deadly 1987 event that killed 10 teenagers near Comfort. As rescue crews searched for the missing Friday night, many officials and residents were reminded of the region’s long history of flash flood tragedies.

Flash floods occur when water rises rapidly within six hours of intense rainfall. The National Weather Service warns that even small amounts of water can be deadly: just 6 inches can make a car difficult to control, and 18 inches can sweep it away.

Texas officials said the National Guard and Department of Public Safety have been deployed to aid in rescue and recovery efforts as the region braces for more rain in the days ahead.

Flash flooding will continue to be a prominent risk through Saturday night, especially in places north and west of Austin, Texas, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Rain should lessen on Sunday though it will still be in the greater region, largely north or east of the hardest hit flood areas.