‘Shark Whisperer’ is the latest controversial entertainment to swim into our shark obsession

A scene from "Shark Whisperer." (Photo credit: Netflix via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — Netflix is taking a bite out of our cultural obsession with sharks with the new documentary, “Shark Whisperer.”

The project focuses on free-diving conservationist Ocean Ramsey (her real name), who recounts her “fascination and kinship with one of the ocean’s most feared predators,” according to Netflix.

“Her passion for sharks, who she feels are gravely misunderstood and unfairly maligned, became her life’s work,” a story on the streamer’s Tudum site states. “Over 100 million sharks are killed each year, imperiling the survival of a species that is integral to a balanced marine ecosystem, and critical to a healthy Earth.”

While some view sharks as scary and “monsters,” Ramsey and her partner and videographer, Juan Oliphant, advocate for the safety of the sharks and are working on improving their image.

“I’m not a crazy person,” Ramsay says in a trailer for the project as she swims near several large sharks. “I’m hyper aware of what they’re capable of.”

The new doc, from Oscar-winning director of “My Octopus Teacher,” James Reed, is not without controversy, however.

“Ramsey’s approach to her activism has drawn criticism by both members of the scientific community and the public at large; Ramsey’s detractors say she is putting herself, other humans, and the sharks at risk by seeking media attention,” according to Tudum.

Sharks are mysterious and scare people away from swimming in the ocean, but shark attacks are rare. In this episode of Ask The Experts, we delve into the underworld of sharks.

Ramsey advocates for the protection of sharks through her social media platforms, which have more than 2 million followers on Instagram alone.

“Shark Whisperer” is currently streaming on Netflix.

