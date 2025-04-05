What is a flash flood emergency?

Flooding is one of the most costly and powerful natural forces, capable of washing away roads, demolishing buildings and reshaping the landscape. More than 4,000 flash flood warnings are issued across the United States every year, but only a fraction are declared emergencies — one of the most dangerous types of weather.

Flash Flood Watch

When a flash flood watch is issued, it means conditions are favorable for flooding to occur, but it has not yet happened. This is the time to prepare by placing sandbags and securing essential belongings.

Flash Flood Warning

A flash flood warning indicates that flooding is imminent or already occurring. Streams and small rivers may overflow their banks, and roads could become submerged and impassable due to floodwaters. The time for preparation has ended, and people need to take action.

Flash Flood Emergency

A flash flood emergency is rare and issued only when there is a high likelihood of catastrophic damage and a severe threat to human life. Floodwaters may rise to rarely observed levels. Experts recommend moving to higher ground or a higher floor in a house with windows. Homeowners should avoid retreating to attics, as they can become trapped if the water floods the entire building.

Dallas fire rescue responders close off a section of Hillcrest road after vehicles with drivers still inside stalled in the flood waters during a heavy rain fall Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

In 2024, the National Weather Service issued a record 92 flash flood emergencies across the country in part due to Hurricane Helene, which accounted for 37% of the emergency weather bulletins. This was up dramatically from the 34 flash flood emergencies issued in 2023.

Since 1980, flooding has ranked third in the number of billion-dollar weather disasters in the U.S., only behind hurricanes and severe thunderstorms. During that time, floods have claimed 742 lives and caused $203 billion in damage.