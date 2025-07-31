Hawaii faces wildfire risk amid drought, winds

As tropical systems fade or move away, winds paired with drought conditions will keep the wildfire risk elevated.

An elevated risk of wildfires will threaten parts of Hawaii into the weekend, despite the departure of nearby tropical activity, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Much of the Hawaiian Islands are experiencing various stages of dry conditions with areas of moderate to extreme drought, according to the latest United States Drought Monitor.

The dry brush is potential fuel should sparks ignite a wildfire, as any fire could quickly grow and move. While winds are not as strong as the deadly situation that unfolded during Hurricane Dora's passage in early August 2023, there will be enough of an active breeze to create some risk.

"As of Thursday morning, local time, Keli's moisture had been absorbed by Iona, which was still hanging on as a tropical storm," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "But even as the pair continues to lose wind intensity and fade away well to the southwest, an area of high pressure will remain strong to the north and northeast of the islands."

This image was captured Thursday morning (local time) and shows the western and central Pacific. Tropical Storm Iona can be seen in the lower left, Hawaii in the upper left of center and Tropical Storm Gil in the far lower right. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

The clockwise circulation around the high, combined with the trade winds, will make for stiff breezes on the islands through the weekend. Because of this, extra caution is advised with open flames and power equipment. Parking vehicles in high brush should be avoided, as the hot exhaust system could start a fire.

"There is more tropical activity brewing well to the southeast of the islands," DaSilva said.

One or more could survive the trip and get close enough next week to produce an uptick in squalls. Cooler waters around Hawaii tend to cause most tropical storms to lose wind intensity, however.

The last tropical storm to directly strike Hawaii was Olivia in September of 2018.

