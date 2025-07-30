3 big astronomy events packed into 1 week in August sky

A trio of astronomical events will unfold in less than one week throughout August, including the famed Persied meteor shower and a must-see early morning gathering of planets.

Copied

Summer is the best time to see the Milky Way! Here’s how to find dark skies, adjust your eyes and catch our galaxy’s glowing center.

There will be plenty to look for in the night sky throughout August, with all of the month's big events taking place just several nights apart from each other. From the popular Perseid meteor shower to a planetary alignment, here's what to look for in the night sky throughout the new month:

Sturgeon Moon: Aug. 8-9

The final full moon of meteorological summer, which spans June through August, will rise as the weekend kicks off from Friday, Aug. 8, into Saturday, Aug. 9.

August's full moon is known as the Sturgeon Moon, named after the large fish once found in abundance in the Great Lakes and in Lake Champlain, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. The nickname can be traced back to Captain Jonathan Carver, who learned the phrase while traveling in the 1760s.

The Sturgeon Moon rises over the West End Tower at Vanderbilt University, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Other nicknames for August’s full moon include the Black Cherry Moon, the Ricing Moon and the Mountain Shadows Moon.

Jupiter-Venus conjunction: Aug. 12 before daybreak

Two of the brightest planets in the night sky will shine side-by-side on Tuesday, Aug. 12, during an astronomical event known as a conjunction. The pre-dawn event does not require a telescope, just a clear view of the eastern sky.

The planetary pair will rise after 3 a.m., local time, but will be best seen between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., appearing about as far apart as the width of a pinky finger held at arm’s length.

The planets Venus, bottom, and Jupiter, top, light the sky above Matthews, N.C., Monday, June 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Those who miss the early morning show can still catch a similar view the following morning, as Venus and Jupiter will remain tight-knit in the sky.

Perseid meteor shower: Aug. 12-13

The Perseid meteor shower is often touted as the best meteor shower of the year, in part due to the warm stargazing weather. This year, it will peak on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 12, into the early morning of Wednesday, Aug. 13, but moonlight will prevent it from reaching its full potential.

"In 2025, the waning gibbous moon will severely compromise this shower at the time of maximum activity. Such conditions will reduce activity by at least 75 percent as only the brighter meteors will be visible," the American Meteor Society explained on its website.

Instead of people counting 60 to 100 shooting stars per hour, they might only count between 10 and 20 per hour.

The Perseid meteor shower lighting up the night sky over the Czech Republic. (Rostislav Soucek/Getty Images)

Experts recommend focusing on darker areas of the sky where the bright moon is out of sight for the best chance at spotting some meteors. Shooting stars may start to streak through the sky not long after nightfall, but the best part of the celestial light show is expected later in the night.