Cold to pull back in eastern US during week two, three of February

Frigid days in the eastern half of the nation are nearing an end, but while it may feel much warmer, the pattern may not signal an end to snow and ice concerns.

AccuWeather Reporter Anna Azallion has a look at a warmup on the way for the Southeast after another cold weekend.

Changes are in the works for much of the United States over the next couple of weeks as frigid air in eastern North America will retreat to near the Arctic Circle. Coming in to take its place will be much less cold Pacific air, but there will be some potential problems with that more moist air.

The last blast of Arctic air in the long train of cold waves will cycle through the Northeast this weekend into Monday. However, after that, warmer air already building in the West and High Plains will ooze eastward.

Because of the extent of the snow cover, frozen lakes and rivers, cold ground and a lack of strong winds accompanying the Pacific air, it will be a gradual process.

During the middle and latter parts of the week, some days will bring temperatures near or slightly above freezing, with the February sun to help. The buildup of ice on area rivers, lakes and bays will stop. The reversal may take many more days, however.

As the snow cover thins and retreats, temperatures will be more apt to respond, reaching well into the 30s, 40s and even near 50 degrees Fahrenheit, barring any setbacks from storms in the Midwest and Northeast. Even where temperatures recover to the 30s and low 40s, it will feel substantially warmer, following highs in the single digits, teens and 20s.

In the Southern states, some of the warm air that has been building over the southern part of the Plains will be carried to the Atlantic coast with highs rebounding into the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Temperatures are forecast to reach their highest levels since Jan. 13 in Chicago on Monday, with a high in the mid-40s projected. Later next week, temperatures in Atlanta may hit 70 for the first time since Jan. 10.

Tagging along with the Pacific air will be some storms, of which the details on the nature and timing of the precipitation they bring will unfold in the coming days.

Even though temperatures may be significantly higher than recent weeks, they may still be low enough to support snow, sleet or freezing rain from the Midwest to the Northeast. Another factor will be the potential for areas of fog, which can slow travel without any major storm.

Motorists and pedestrians should be wary in the event of any storms with snow or ice, as runoff generated by February sunshine during the day can freeze at night.

