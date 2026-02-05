Death Valley seeks tips after illegal off-roading damages rare plants

The National Park Service said more than five miles of unauthorized tracks damaged or destroyed at least 74 plants, including species found nowhere else on Earth.

Vehicle tracks on Eureka Dune in Death Valley National Park. (National Park Service)

The National Park Service is asking for the public’s help identifying the people responsible for illegal off-road driving in Death Valley National Park, an incident officials say caused significant damage to rare and sensitive desert plants.

The unauthorized driving happened Dec. 17 and left more than 5 miles of vehicle tracks on Eureka Dunes, the NPS said. Those tracks damaged or destroyed at least 74 plants, including one Shining Milkvetch (Astragalus lentiginosus var. micans), a rare species found only on sand dunes within Death Valley National Park.

“Eureka Dunes are a special place meant to be enjoyed on foot,” Death Valley Superintendent Mike Reynolds said. “They are protected from off-road driving by both park regulations and their designation as wilderness."

The truck is believed to be a 2021 Toyota Tacoma with California license plates.

Photo of vehicle offroad at Eureka Dunes on Dec. 17. (National Park Service)

The NPS said tracks also passed close enough to other rare plants that the vehicle’s weight may have caused underground root damage. Those species include Eureka Dunes Evening Primrose (Oenothera californica ssp. eurekensis) and Eureka Valley dune grass (Swallenia alexandrae), both endemic to the park’s dune ecosystems.

Eureka Dunes are also designated as a National Natural Landmark, with dunes rising to more than 680 feet, and the NPS described the area as an “ecological island” that supports plant species found nowhere else.

Anyone with information is encouraged to report it anonymously to the National Park Service Tip Line at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip, by email at nps_isb@nps.gov or by calling 888-653-0009.