Upcoming Valentine's Day storm to bring drenching rain to southern US

Tens of millions in the south-central and southeastern United States may "love" the fact that the next big storm will bring rain and not snow or ice to the region over Valentine's Day weekend.

Copied

Aerial video shows floodwaters spreading across farmland and homes in Cordoba, Spain, after heavy rain caused the Guadalquivir River to overflow Saturday, Feb. 7, leading to evacuations and widespread disruptions across southern Spain.

A large storm is brewing for the end of the week and during Valentine's Day weekend in the central and eastern United States. Snow and ice is predicted on the storm's northern flank, but one of the biggest concerns is the drenching rain and thunderstorms that will affect the south-central and southeastern U.S.

The tail end of a clipper storm moving along the Canadian border will bring a brief, preliminary period of rain to the Southeast around midweek.

Following that fresh push of chilly air, a new storm will arise over the South Central states late in the week.

While there could be a brief period of ice and snow at the storm's onset in parts of North Carolina and southern Virginia, most of the storm from Missouri to Kentucky and southern Virginia will be rain.

The storm is likely to bring 1-4 inches of rain to parts of Texas and Oklahoma through to parts of Georgia and the Carolinas from Friday to Sunday. The storm will begin in the Plains states on Friday and spread eastward across the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys to the southern Appalachians this weekend.

That amount of rain over 24-48 hours will generally not cause problems, other than travel delays and minor urban/poor drainage-style flooding.

Much of the region could use a thorough soaking, which this storm has the potential to bring.

The zone from Texas and Oklahoma to Georgia and the Carolinas are experiencing a wide range in soil conditions from adequately moist to exceptional drought, based on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

Depending on the overall intensity of the storm and the amount of thunderstorms, locally higher amounts of rain may fall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 6 inches. Too much rain may fall too fast for some small streams and neighborhoods to handle, so minor flooding may result.

The most likely day for heavy, gusty and possibly locally severe thunderstorms would be on Saturday in the zone from Louisiana and Arkansas to Mississippi, Alabama and perhaps Tennessee, AccuWeather Senior Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin speculated. Some storms may erupt sooner, farther to the west, and linger later, farther to the east.

"There is another factor to consider, and that there is a chance this storm reorganizes quickly enough to cut northward, toward the Great Lakes this weekend, rather than take a pretty much west-to-east track across the nation," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill said.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

A more intense storm such as this could increase the stakes for severe weather over the Mississippi and Ohio valleys and could push substantial snow and ice farther north into the Northeast. A storm tracking farther to the north could mean much less rain for part of the Southeast states as well.

While severe weather in the winter is much rarer than the rest of the year, there can still be a few events in the winter, especially in the Southern states, close to Gulf moisture.

Navigation on the Mississippi River is closed in the upper portion due to extensive ice cover. Farther south along the main stem, shipping is limited due to ongoing low water levels, which are within several feet of the low threshold in multiple points along the river.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.