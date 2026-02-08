Midweek clipper, weekend storm keep active winter pattern alive in the East

Even as the harshest cold begins to fade from the Northeast this week, AccuWeather forecasters warn that the stormy pattern is not quite finished.

AccuWeather’s Anna Azallion takes a look at the long-range forecast for Valentine’s Day weekend as a potential storm starts to take shape.

In the eastern United States, this winter season has felt relentless in recent weeks with impactful storms and unyielding, dangerous cold bringing repeated disruptions to the region.

This week, the pattern will start out primarily dry across the Northeast and Southeast as high pressure dominates the region. By midweek, a clipper-type system is expected to impact areas from the Great Lakes to New England as conditions trend slightly warmer for some. However, attention may soon turn to a larger-scale storm that could take shape for much of the East next weekend.

For several weeks, AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologists have been monitoring the potential for another winter storm to develop across the eastern U.S. around the second week of February, including Valentine’s Day weekend. While there are still several factors that will determine the storm’s eventual intensity and track, the setup bears watching.

Early to midweek clipper

Into midweek, forecasters are monitoring a developing feature that could bring a mix of wintry weather to parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast.

"There is the possibility for a northern-tracking storm that can bring snow to the Great Lakes and Northeast Monday night into Wednesday. This storm will be on a surge of less harsh conditions as Arctic air retreats north. This can lead to a narrow zone of ice from Michigan to New York," noted AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

Most locations impacted by the colder, northern flank of this storm can see between 1-3 inches of snow into midweek. In the higher ground, particularly Ski Country in western New York, the Adirondacks into the Green and White Mountains of New England, amounts can range up to the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches.

Travelers should stay weather-aware as snow spreads across the region, particularly those heading along portions of interstates 81, 87, 91 and 93 in parts of New England.

As this storm sweeps through the Northeast, it will help to pull a warmer air mass north across the region and provide residents with a welcome break after the bitter cold over the weekend.

Many locations from Tuesday into Wednesday will have maximum temperatures creeping into the 40s Fahrenheit, which can feel downright warm after AccuWeather RealFeels® ranged as low as 30 to 40 degrees below with the windy conditions on Saturday.

Over the coming days, the harshest Arctic cold will gradually retreat north, providing a much-needed reprieve for residents and easing strain on the energy grid. Prolonged cold earlier this season drove up heating demand, leaving many households with higher-than-average electricity bills.

Valentine's Day storm potential

Into the weekend, a storm is expected to set up across the eastern U.S. that could bring a variety of weather hazards depending on the path it travels.

"Another storm later in the week can be more southerly-tracking and has the potential to bring snow, or a rain and snow mix, to the southern Appalachians and potentially into Virginia and North Carolina," added Douty.

A few scenarios are at play later this week, ranging from a primarily southerly track that introduces more of a solidified risk for flooding and even severe thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast states and Southeast to a northerly track that means more snow and ice for the Midwest and Northeast.

Even if the storm’s track varies, rain and thunderstorms developing across the South could raise flooding concerns as deep Gulf moisture feeds into the system. Ongoing drought conditions from Texas to the Carolinas, including pockets of extreme drought, mean rainfall would be welcome, but dry soils may increase the risk for rapid runoff.

As the system takes shape in the days ahead, forecast details will continue to come into focus. Stay with AccuWeather.com for the latest updates on the potential Valentine’s Day storm and its impacts.

