Watching for weekend storm with snow, ice and rain in Northeast

The jury is still out on how far north a southern storm will track and will determine the amount of snow, ice and rain in the Midwest and Northeast, if much at all. Here's what we know.

Another weekend storm will develop along the East Coast. Expect rain and thunderstorms in the South, while the Northeast may have limited impacts, including interior snow or ice late in the weekend.

A storm bringing rain and mountain snow to California into midweek will shift eastward later this week and has a chance at tracking in such a way as to bring snow, ice and rain to part of the northeastern United States this weekend.

Most assuredly, this storm will bring drenching rain and thunderstorms, along with some severe weather, to parts of the south-central and southeastern U.S. Questions remain about how far north the storm will reach, as steering winds may change by the time it moves into the Mississippi Valley to the east.

"While there is not a large area of Arctic air to the north, there is enough cold air for some precipitation to be snow and ice," AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said. "At this time, it seems like the area at greatest risk for wintry precipitation is the Ohio Valley into the interior Northeast, provided the storm travels far enough to the north in the first place." That is the question at this point.

At this time, there are two main scenarios, both with about the same probability.

Scenario 1: Storm continues due east and runs off the coast

As the storm moves along in a west-to-east fashion, little or no moisture will reach the Ohio Valley, central Appalachians and the upper mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts this weekend.

Rain and thunderstorms will occur in the Southern states, then exit off the Carolina coast Sunday night and Monday with perhaps some rain, ice and wet snow reaching into parts of West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

In this straight east track, no snow or rain would reach Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

Scenario 2: Storm turns northeastward upon nearing the Appalachians, Atlantic

A shift in the steering winds might allow the storm to turn northward as it nears the Atlantic coast over the weekend.

In this scenario, moisture would spill into parts of the Ohio Valley, central Appalachians and Northeastern states. Even though the air may not be as frigid as it once was, it would still be cold enough to support snow and ice in some areas. However, because of somewhat higher temperatures, if moisture reaches the Interstate 95 Northeast or the I-70 zone in the Midwest, it may not necessarily bring snow. It could be rain, or some combination of rain, ice and snow.

"Extensive snowpack from the Midwest to Northeast can sometimes delay warmer air from arriving close the ground," DePodwin said. "This can increase the risk of ice, especially when precipitation begins, even if the majority of the event is rain. It will likely not be cold enough in the coastal cities of the Northeast from Washington, D.C., to Boston to support a major snow or ice event. However, some snow and ice is possible in this area, especially from New York to Boston."

How far north such moisture would reach is also a question, even if it takes a more northerly track.

These answers will unfold in the next few days once the storm pushes onshore in the West and begins to traverse the Rockies.

