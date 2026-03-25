Colorado towns enact water restrictions as drought forecast looks grim

The lack of consistent snowfall during the winter months has limited runoff expectations, a critical source of water supply for reservoirs across the Front Range.

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Dramatically higher temperatures than usual for March are spreading from the Southwest all the way nearly to the Great Lakes.

A dry winter and dwindling snowpack are raising concerns across Colorado, where water managers warn that restrictions may be needed if conditions do not improve heading into spring and summer.

Large portions of the state are experiencing moderate to severe drought, with some areas slipping into extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The lack of consistent snowfall during the winter has limited runoff expectations, a critical source of water supply for reservoirs across the region, according to state water officials and climatologists.

Colorado drought conditions as of March 25, 2026.

Communities along the Front Range of Colorado are already taking action or preparing to act.

Thornton has implemented Stage 1 drought restrictions, limiting outdoor watering as officials respond to unusually dry conditions, according to city officials and local reports. Nearby cities, including Aurora and Denver, are signaling that similar measures could be enacted in the near future if snowpack and reservoir levels fail to rebound, according to local water providers and regional media reports.

Stage 1 restrictions typically focus on conservation, such as limiting lawn watering to specific days or times and encouraging residents to reduce outdoor water use, according to municipal water management guidelines across Colorado. While not as severe as later stages, they are often the first step in managing tightening water supplies.

Farther south, Colorado Springs Utilities has entered a “water shortage preparation” phase. While mandatory restrictions are not yet in place, officials are urging residents to voluntarily conserve water as a precaution, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

Water managers say the coming weeks will be critical. Spring storms can still boost mountain snowpack, but without meaningful improvement, conditions could worsen quickly as warmer air increases evaporation and demand rises, according to state climatologists and water resource managers.

The timing is especially important because Colorado’s water system depends heavily on snowmelt. A below-average snowpack can lead to reduced streamflow and lower reservoir levels during the hottest months of the year, according to the Colorado Water Conservation Board.

A skier passes by an area of low snow coverage at Vail Ski Resort as temperatures reach into the 50s on March 18, 2026 in Vail, Colorado. A heat wave is expected to bring record breaking weather to much of Colorado as areas along the Front Range prepare for temperatures to soar into the upper 80s and 90s later this week. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

If drought conditions persist or intensify, more communities could adopt restrictions later this spring or summer, potentially expanding limits on outdoor watering and other nonessential water use, according to local and state water agencies.

Officials across the state are encouraging residents to take early steps to conserve water, noting that even small reductions in use can help extend limited supplies during prolonged dry periods, according to municipal utilities and statewide conservation guidance.