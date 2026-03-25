April to kick off with surge of spring warmth for millions in the eastern US

Long-lasting warm air is forecast to surge into the Southeast during early April with highs in the 80s F, but not before a sharp late-week cooldown. Storms may follow as a front advances during a bit later in the month.

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Severe weather could spoil Opening Day for baseball fans from western Missouri into eastern Ohio. Fans going to a game in Chicago, St. Louis and Cincinnati are advised to monitor the weather closely.

A long-lasting warm weather pattern may take hold across the southeastern United States next week, featuring multiple days with widespread highs in the 80s F. However, one more substantial temperature drop is expected before the upcoming warmup.

Next week, the jet stream is expected to shift northward across the eastern United States, while high pressure builds along or just off the southern Atlantic coast. A stronger version of this pattern has been responsible for the heat dome in the western U.S. over the past seven to 10 days.

This setup will allow temperatures to run above historical averages for several days across the Southeast, as well as parts of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys, the central Appalachians and possibly the mid-Atlantic coast.

As high pressure lingers along the Carolina coast, it will push moisture westward across Florida, leading to sporadic showers with only limited benefits for the ongoing drought. A southerly breeze off the Gulf will also draw moisture northward into the Mississippi Valley and Appalachians. As a result, scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop across parts of the Southeast during this warm pattern.

Where strong April sunshine persists for several hours and strong onshore winds are limited, temperatures should climb well into the 80s over a broad area for multiple days next week.

The same pattern could bring multiple days of warmth from the Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, provided a cold front does not push southward through the Northeast.

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A front is likely to advance from the Plains late next week into the first full weekend of April, with the potential for severe thunderstorms and perhaps widespread heavy rainfall.

In the short term, some ups and downs are in store

A small piece of the heat dome that has been hovering over the western United States for over a week will break off and move quickly eastward from the Mississippi Valley to the Southeast states before the end of this week.

The heat surge will spread from the Ohio Valley into the central Appalachians and parts of the mid-Atlantic on Thursday, ahead of a potent cold front.

This surge will bring the highest temperatures of the year so far to several locations in the Southeast on Friday.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 86 in Atlanta, 90 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and 91 in Charlotte, setting season highs late this week.

In the wake of the southward-sagging front with rain and severe thunderstorms late this week, temperatures will plummet 10 to 40 degrees from one day to the next. After a record-breaking high of 94 on Thursday in St. Louis, the high in the Gateway to the West will be in the mid- to upper 50s on Friday. Similarly, high temperatures in Oklahoma City will trend from 93 on Thursday to near 60 on Friday.

That drop will occur Friday across the central Plains, the middle Mississippi Valley and the Ohio Valley then shift southward Saturday from the Interstate 40 to I-10 corridors of the Southeast.

Raleigh's high on Friday near 90 will trend sharply downward to a high near 60 on Saturday. After highs near 90 on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina, and Charlotte, a high in the low to mid-60s is forecast for Saturday.

Spring breakers heading to Florida for spring break this weekend may encounter gusty winds, rough surf and dangerous rip currents along Atlantic beaches. Swimmers and boarders should use caution.

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