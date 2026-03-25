Heat wave smashes 149-year-old record, sets new March records in 7 states

Hundreds of weather stations set new heat records for the month of March during the recent heatwave, causing 7 entire states to set new March temperature records.

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A very early and warm start to spring has caused leaves to bloom ahead of schedule for the central Plains and parts of the West. For other parts of the country, however, the spring bloom is on hold.

During the unprecedented mid-March heat wave in the central and western United States, seven states preliminarily set their highest March temperatures ever, with hundreds of weather stations breaking daily and monthly records.

NOAA's NCEI says that 697 weather stations across the West set their highest March temperatures on record between March 13 and March 19, and data continue to pour in. In 30 of those towns, weather station records go back more than 100 years, including Winnemucca (149 years) and Elko (136 years) in Nevada, as well as Eureka in California (138 years).

To put it another way, heat of this magnitude in March hasn't happened in Nevada since at least the 1880s, when there were only 38 states, Thomas Edison invented the phonograph, and Alexander Graham Bell installed the first commercial telephone.

A sign warns hikers of trail closures due to extreme heat at Camelback Mountain on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)

The heat dome shut down hiking trails, ended the Death Valley superbloom and closed ski resorts in California.

States that set new March records included Arizona, where Yuma broke the previous state record of 104 by 5 degrees, at 109. In New Mexico, no station had been hotter than 94 in March until this year, when Tucumcari and Cavern City reached 100 degrees.

In Iowa, it had never been above 91 degrees in March, but 20 stations recorded higher temperatures during this heat wave, with Little Sioux maxing out at 97. The temperature in California rose to 112 degrees, at Buttercup & Squaw Lake, a new state record for the month. Nevada, Utah and Wyoming rounded out the list.

The record-setting numbers will increase, as the NOAA data was only available through March 19, and the heat wave is ongoing, nearly a week later.