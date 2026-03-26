NASA astronaut posts 'alien' photo from the ISS. It turned out to be a potato

A weird, tentacled object floating in the International Space Station turned out to be something most people have in their kitchens.

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A mesmerizing aurora was filmed just after sunset in North Pole, Alaska, on March 23.

The internet did a double-take after NASA Astronaut Don Pettit shared a photo from the International Space Station that looked, at first glance, like something from a sci-fi movie.

The purple, alien-looking object appeared to have a tentaclelike sprout on one side and a strange patch on the other, prompting some viewers to wonder what — exactly — they were seeing.

But there's no need to panic; there was no extraterrestrial mystery.

"I flew potatoes on Expedition 72 for my space garden, an activity I did in my off-duty time," Pettit explained on X. "This is an early purple potato, complete with spot of hook Velcro to anchor it in my improvised grow light terrarium."

Spudnik-1, an orbiting potato on @Space_Station!



I flew potatoes on Expedition 72 for my space garden, an activity I did in my off-duty time. This is an early purple potato, complete with spot of hook Velcro to anchor it in my improvised grow light terrarium.



Potatoes are one… pic.twitter.com/MXsoV20vJ8 — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) March 20, 2026

Potatoes are nutritious and store well at room temperature, making them a great plant to try to grow while on longer space missions. However, growing them in space comes with unusual challenges.

"The roots would grow in all directions absent gravity, and all plants I have ever grown in space have grown far slower than they would have on Earth," Pettit explained.

Pettit has spent a total of 590 days in space over his career and is also known for the striking images he captures while orbiting Earth. His most recent mission lasted 220 days and ended when he returned to Earth on April 20, 2025.