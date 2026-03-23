Second Kona storm brings flooding, evacuations, estimated $2 billion in damages to Hawaii

Back-to-back kona storms drop over a foot of rain, threaten an Oahu dam and trigger evacuations as parts of Hawaii face record rainfall and ongoing impacts

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The U.S. Army and National Guard are in Hawaii after a second Kona storm brought devastating flooding on March 21. Aerial and ground video shows flooding damage and the search and rescue response.

A second Kona storm brought widespread flooding to Hawaii over the weekend, threatening a major dam, prompting evacuations and causing additional damage as heavy rain inundated communities.

The latest system arrived as the state was still recovering from a powerful Kona storm days earlier that brought historic rainfall, hurricane-force wind gusts and feet of snow to the summits.

Back-to-back Kona storms led to the worst flooding in 20 years for Hawaii and caused an estimated $2 billion in damages, according to AccuWeather experts.

An aerial view of homes in an area severely damaged by flash flood is seen in Haleiwa, Hawaii, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Kona storms are areas of low pressure that form west to northwest of Hawaii during the cool season and can tap into subtropical moisture, resulting in significant rainfall.

“On average, one to two Kona storms affect Hawaii each season. However, it is extremely rare for two Kona storms to impact the islands within the same month, especially in the span of a week,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

From Thursday into Monday, the second system dropped more than a foot of rain in some locations, including 22.51 inches at Kaala. The heavy rainfall triggered significant flooding, submerging vehicles and washing away homes on Oahu.

Rain totals from the second Kona system impacting Hawaii through March 23, 2026.

Multiple roads are damaged from flooding, including access roads to MokulÄÊ»ia Forest Reserve, KuaokalÄ Forest Reserve and KuaokalÄ Game Management Area in northwest Oahu, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Kona storm damage to roads in Northwest Oahu. (Image credit: Hawaii DLNR)

Record rainfall produces Hawaii's wettest March

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the storm helped set a monthly rainfall record for Kahului, marking its wettest March on record with more than a week remaining in the month.

This rainfall compounded already extreme totals from the first Kona storm, which dropped as much as 44 inches in Kula and produced wind gusts up to 135 mph. From March 1 to 24, Kuiki on Maui recorded 68.35 inches of rain.

On Oahu, emergency management officials evacuated about 5,500 people north of Honolulu as the Wahiawa Dam faced the risk of failure due to rising water levels. The reservoir crested at about 85 feet on March 20 after rising roughly 6 feet in 24 hours. Evacuation orders were lifted Saturday afternoon.

The strength of Hawaiʻi is in our people and communities. I saw that firsthand on the North Shore — neighbors helping neighbors, volunteers stepping up and our response teams working around the clock to support families impacted by the flooding and severe weather. pic.twitter.com/dnHP8sJAEF — Governor Josh Green (@GovJoshGreenMD) March 24, 2026

Power outages added to the disruption. Hawaiian Electric reported at least 2,000 customers without power on Oahu’s North Shore over the weekend, including some still affected from the earlier storm. At one point late Friday, about 4,000 customers lost power after some circuits were shut off proactively due to flooding concerns.

Volunteers carry debris from a home impacted by the flood in Haleiwa, Hawaii Sunday, March 22, 2026. The volunteers, who arrived in droves on their own, were seen throughout the areas that suffered the most damages with tools and supplies to help with the grassroots clean up effort. (Photo by Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Several schools were damaged during the second Kona storm, forcing closures this week across Oahu, Maui, Molokai and the Big Island. Some schools on Oahu, in Waialua, won't reopen until at least Friday, pending final safety clearance, according to Hawaii Department of Education officials.

On Tuesday, flood alerts remained in effect for the Big Island and Maui.

Snow on Mauna Kea in Hawaii on March 22, 2026 after a second kona system brought more winter conditions to the summits. (Image credit: Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope)

On Monday, cameras at observatories on Mauna Kea showed snow covering the ground when winter weather alerts were posted for the highest elevations.

The first Kona storm brought 1 to 2 feet of snow to the summits. The second system was expected to add only 1 to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.