DC cherry blossoms reach peak bloom ahead of schedule

Washington’s iconic cherry blossoms hit peak bloom Thursday after a warm stretch pushed buds open faster than expected.

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This video captures a solar halo forming above a busy airport in Rochester, New York, on March 25. This phenomenon happens when sunlight refracts through ice crystals from high-altitude cirrus clouds.

The famous cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., have reached peak bloom, putting on their annual display around the Tidal Basin in West Potomac Park.

"Recent warm weather pushed the blossoms into overdrive," the National Park Service said on Thursday morning. "Glorious clouds of white and pink cherry blossoms now ring the Tidal Basin, creating a splendid spring spectacle."

Cherry blossoms near peak bloom in front of the Washington Monument along the Tidal Basin, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Experts initially predicted peak bloom would occur between March 29 and April 1, but a burst of warm weather in recent days sped up the process, including three consecutive days with highs in the 70s. Typical high temperatures in mid-March are in the upper 50s.

Peak bloom occurs when about 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms are open.

Cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin are seen in the early morning on March 23, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images)

This year is the seventh consecutive year when peak bloom took place before the start of April.

More cherry blossoms across the U.S.

The springtime displays have unfolded elsewhere across the country, including at the University of Washington, where colorful blossoms lit up part of the campus.

People in Salt Lake City have also been treated to early cherry blossoms, with pink and purple trees surrounding the state Capitol.

PSA: Cherry blossoms are in bloom at the Utah State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/8NZLbf5Ibn — Governor Cox (@GovCox) March 23, 2026

Folks hoping to see the displays need to act fast, as peak bloom lasts for only a few days.

"The length of the blooming period depends on weather conditions," the National Park Service explained. "Cool, calm weather can extend the length of the bloom, and a rainy, windy day can bring an abrupt end to the ephemeral blossoms."