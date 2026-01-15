Zion National Park snow may delay when people can hike famous trail

A heavy snowfall made Zion’s towering cliffs hard to see from the valley floor. The bigger impact may come later in 2026, when snowmelt could close a popular tourist spot.

Copied

This video shows snow falling on Zion National Park in Utah on Jan. 7. The National Park Service shares some of the park’s wintry scenic landscape.

Zion National Park is one of the most visited parks in the United States, drawing millions of visitors every year. Most people plan their trip to the park in the summer, when temperatures in southwestern Utah regularly top out in the 90s or low 100s. However, last week, the park was transformed into a winter wonderland.

The snow was so heavy that it was difficult to see the top of the towering cliffs from the valley floor.

"Nearly half of Zion's precipitation falls between December and March, much of it falling as snow," Zion National Park said. "As the weather warms up in spring, most snow melts and flows into rivers or streams on the surface."

The winter snowfall can impact when visitors can hike one of the most popular trails in the entire country.

Hikers wade through the cold Virgin River along the "Narrows," in Zion National Park, Utah. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

The Narrows is a trail that follows the Virgin River, requiring people to walk through the water that flows through a narrow gorge. The amount of snow that falls during the winter impacts when it is safe to be on the waterlogged trail.

"The Narrows can be closed during the spring when snowmelt raises the river [level]," the park said.

During dry winters, the Narrows typically opens for hikers in late April or early May. Following snowy winters, the trail could be closed through most of June.

The snowmelt also helps recharge underground aquifers, which is important throughout the rest of the year.