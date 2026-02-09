A snow-rimmed Grand Canyon stands out in astronaut photo

Fresh snow along the canyon’s rims revealed striking contrasts between high elevations and the Colorado River below.

A snow-dusted Grand Canyon seen from the International Space Station on Jan. 26, 2026. (Image: NASA)

A striking winter scene at Grand Canyon National Park was captured by astronauts aboard the International Space Station, revealing a snow-rimmed landscape that highlights both the deep gorge and the surrounding Colorado Plateau.

NASA’s Earth Observatory designated the image taken on Jan. 26 as its "Image of the Day" on Feb. 7, showing a dusting of white atop the high desert as remnants of a winter storm lingered in northern Arizona. Snow clung to the canyon’s rims while shadows cast by the low winter sun created a visual effect that can make the iconic landmark look more like a mountain range than a vast chasm.

The photograph was taken with a Nikon Z9 camera by a member of Expedition 74 and has been enhanced to improve contrast and clarity. It reveals snow on both the South and higher North rims, elevations where winter snowfall is common. The North Rim, typically closed to visitors in winter and early spring, stands at about 8,000 feet, while the South Rim near 7,000 feet also held lingering snow.

In contrast, lower elevations along the Colorado River seldom see snow, often recording rain instead during winter storms, underscoring the steep climatic gradients within the canyon.

Grand Canyon National Park officials closed some roads and warned of icy trails as the system moved through the area, a reminder of how quickly conditions can change during winter in the desert Southwest.

As satellite and astronaut photography continue to document Earth’s dynamic weather and landscapes, winter visitors are reminded to check forecasts and park guidance before heading to high elevations where snow and ice are likely.