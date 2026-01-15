Death of 2 Florida students highlights risks of sand collapse

Sand collapses are more common in coastal areas. “Sugar sand” is the fine, white sand often found on beaches.

Copied

A family photo of George Watts and Derrick Hubbard, both 14. The teens died after a sand collapse in Citrus County, Florida, on Jan. 11, 2025. (Image credit: Jasmine Watts/GoFundMe)

A tragedy at a Florida park after two middle school students were killed in a sand collapse highlights every parent’s worst fear, when a day of play turned deadly.

According to a GoFundMe for the families of George Watts and Derrick Hubbard, both 14, the teens were digging a tunnel on Sunday when “sugar sand” collapsed on them. “Sugar sand” is the fine, white sand often found on beaches.

The boys’ parents contacted the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office when the teens did not return home around noon.

Deputies responded to a call at a sportsman’s park near Inverness on Sunday. Parents were able to ping the location of one of the boys’ phones to help deputies determine where the teens had been standing, the Citrus County Chronicle reported.

Both teens were transported to the hospital but did not survive.

Their families said the boys were lifelong best friends.

“On January 11, 2026, the unimaginable nightmare that every parent fears became our reality,” a post from Jasmine Watts read. “These two boys shared a bond that went beyond friendship—they were inseparable, full of life, curiosity, and dreams for the future.”

A statement from Inverness Middle School, where both teens attended, said the situation has “deeply affected many within our school and district community.”

The district’s crisis support team, including counselors and school psychologists, was available on campus this week to support students and families.

How sand play turns deadly quickly

Sand collapses, while relatively rare, can still occur more frequently than some beach hazards, including shark bites, Stephen P. Leatherman, professor of coastal science at Florida International University, wrote in 2024.

Leatherman writes that sand is more stable when wet because of surface tension, but as it dries, the pile will collapse.

First responders train for sand collapse rescues, but some incidents still end in tragedy.

“Do not build tunnels under the sand. Being buried under sand can result in asphyxiation and crush injuries, which can quickly lead to suffocation and death. Teach your kids/teens the dangers of digging holes/tunnels in the sand,” Barnegat and Stafford, New Jersey First Aid teams wrote this summer during sand collapse training.

First responders work to free a girl buried in sand on Nov. 27, 2025, in Woodlands, Texas. (Image credit: The Woodlands Fire Department)

In December, a young girl was rescued in The Woodlands, Texas, when a sandbar collapsed on her, leaving her trapped up to her head.

In September 2025, beachgoers and lifeguards rushed to save two children trapped in a sand hole in Newport Beach, California, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

In 2024, a brother and sister were trapped when a 6-foot-deep sand hole collapsed at a beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida. The 7-year-old girl died, and her brother was hospitalized.

Researchers and first responders note that most fatal sand collapse incidents involve holes deeper than knee height and occur within minutes.