Girl buried up to her head in sand rescued on Thanksgiving Day

Texas firefighters rescued a 12-year-old girl buried in a sand collapse on Thanksgiving after a hole she was digging caved in near Woodlands, Texas.

Copied

A young girl is safe in The Woodlands, Texas, after a terrifying sandbar collapse left her trapped beneath the surface until emergency crews from four agencies arrived and freed her unharmed.

First responders in South Texas worked quickly to free a girl on Thanksgiving Day after a sandbar collapsed along Panther Creek, burying her completely.

According to the Woodlands Fire Department, dispatchers got the call on Nov. 27 around 5 p.m. for a sand collapse along the Spring Creek trail along Panther Creek.

First responders work to free a girl buried in sand on Nov. 27, 2025, in Woodlands, Texas. (Image credit: The Woodlands Fire Department)

The South Montgomery County Fire Department, along with Woodlands personnel, worked to shore up the area and clear away sand to safely rescue her.

After medics checked her over, she was released to her parents.



The quick response by first responders turned a “near tragedy into a Thanksgiving story that will be told for decades,” the fire department said.