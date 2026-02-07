Storms line up to revive California's winter

After quite the lull over the last month, a pattern flip will take place along the West Coast early this week, as storms bring in periods of rain, showers and even feet of mountain snow for some.

As winter storms have plagued other parts of the country since the start of 2026, much of the West has experienced a notably subdued pattern in recent weeks. At the same time, parts of the East are getting one of their most active winters in roughly five years. This imbalance is evident at ski resorts across the country with snowpack across New England resorts near 130% of normal, while many California resorts remain below 40% of average in comparison.

An extended dry stretch coming to an end

A northward bend in the jet stream has ushered in moderate temperatures and generally dry air masses into California, Arizona, Nevada and surrounding states over the last month or so. Storm activity has proved to be lacking under this regime.

California cities such as San Francisco, Redding, Fresno and Los Angeles have recorded temperature departures between 2-4 degrees Fahrenheit above historical averages since the start of the year. For many locations, rainfall totals since Jan. 1 are running behind, ranging between 30-55% of their typical norm by this point in the year.

“A high pressure system has been parked over California for the last month. This has kept rain and snow primarily over the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia from much of January through the beginning of February, while California remained warm and dry,” noted AccuWeather Meteorologist Kai Kerkow.

Forecasters note that a gradual shift in the large-scale weather pattern over the coming weeks will signal the arrival of chillier air and waves of rain and mountain snow. Given the dry pattern recently, any precipitation can be a welcome change for most locations, particularly area ski resorts in need of the snow.

“This weather pattern will begin to change starting in the beginning of next week as the high pressure begins to weaken, allowing for a more active pattern as we move into the middle of February. This change in the pattern will be beneficial for California’s snowpack and reservoirs, as the snowpack is running well below average across much of the state," added Kerkow.

Rain and showers to arrive this weekend

Saturday night into Sunday, rain and showers will pulse into northwest California and surrounding areas, dampening locations such as Eureka and Redding.

Although areas of fog could develop each morning, the main push of moisture is expected to remain north of the San Francisco metro and surrounding suburbs this weekend. This includes Santa Clara, home of Levi Stadium, where the big game is set to take place Sunday evening.

While general rainfall amounts from late Saturday to late Sunday are not expected to be substantial across the region, as much as 1-2 inches of rain can occur in far northwestern California. By Monday, much of the area could get a break in the rain and showers before another round begins Monday evening.

As the next storm advances inland Monday night, periods of rain and mountain snow will impact a wider swath, including some big cities and heavily traveled roadways.

Gusty winds and mountain snow

Across the Sierra Nevada, accumulating snow is expected early this week due to cooler conditions sweeping into the region. Snow levels are projected to decline rapidly Tuesday into Tuesday night with high temperatures barely reaching above the freezing mark at Donner Pass on Tuesday.

"Any travelers along Interstate 80 the mountainous terrain may need to exercise caution on Tuesday and Tuesday night, especially through Donner Pass. Snow levels are expected to decline, allowing for several inches of accumulation that can result in dangerous driving conditions," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Early to midweek, wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph along portions of I-80 could create hazardous travel conditions. High-profile vehicles may struggle at times, and when combined with snowfall, the strong winds can rapidly reduce visibility due to blowing snow.

While the pattern may let up in California later this week, additional opportunities for storms will arise by the upcoming weekend and into late February.

