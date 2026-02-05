Ice flies from vehicle roof, crashes through truck's windshield

Winter driving laws across parts of the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest require snow and ice to be cleared from roofs, windows and lights, as loose snow can strike other vehicles and cause crashes.

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police are warning drivers to clear ice from their vehicle roofs after an airborne frozen chunk crashed through the windshield of a box truck.

The state police said on social media that the box truck was traveling on Interstate 95 northbound near the 126 mile marker in Spotsylvania County when a chunk of ice flew off the roof of another vehicle and crashed through the truck's windshield.

The driver was able to walk away with minor cuts, but police warned "this incident could have been far more serious."

"Unsecured snow and ice can become dangerous projectiles. Please take a few extra minutes to clean off your vehicle. It can save lives," officials wrote.