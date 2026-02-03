Snow piles nearly 7 feet high as deadly storms bury northern Japan

Heavy snow has piled up in parts of the region, triggering injuries and deaths and prompting officials to mobilize resources as more cold and snow loom.

Copied

People commute along a snow-covered street in Aomori City on February 3, 2026. Unusually heavy snow in Japan has been blamed for 30 deaths in the past two weeks, officials said. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP via Getty Images)

A series of winter storms has buried parts of Japan in recent weeks, prompting rescues and leading officials to mobilize Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.

The deepest snow has been concentrated in northeastern Japan, home to more than 1 million people. In the city of Aomori, snow was piled nearly 7 feet high, disrupting travel and forcing some rescue teams to enter homes through second-story windows.

Since Jan. 20, more than 100 people have been injured and at least 30 deaths have been reported in connection with the severe winter weather, according to Reuters.

AccuWeather forecasters expect temperatures to rise above freezing through Thursday, which should help melt some of the snow. Colder air is forecast to return later this week, with temperatures dropping back below freezing through the weekend and more snow possible.