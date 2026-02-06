Flying snow and ice are injuring drivers: In some states, it can cost you up to $1,500

From shattered windshields to hospital visits, recent incidents highlight why many states require drivers to clear snow and ice or face costly penalties.

Copied

Winter driving laws across parts of the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest require snow and ice to be cleared from roofs, windows and lights, as loose snow can strike other vehicles and cause crashes.

A dangerous winter hazard is injuring drivers across the United States, and it could also hit motorists in the wallet with steep fines.

Over the past month, drivers in New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and North Carolina have been hurt after chunks of snow and ice flew off other vehicles at highway speeds, smashing windshields and sending glass into passenger compartments. Victims have suffered head injuries, facial fractures and cuts, with several incidents narrowly missing children riding in back seats.

This Jan. 28, 2026 photo shows damage to Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office vehicle after ice crash through the wind shield on Interstate 97 in Maryland, injuring the deputy driving. (Image credit: Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office)

In New Jersey, a driver needed dozens of stitches after ice broke through her windshield on I-295. In Maryland, an Anne Arundel County sheriff’s deputy was injured when ice shattered his patrol car windshield. Virginia State Police responded to a crash on I-95 after flying ice struck a box truck, injuring the driver. In western Pennsylvania, a large slab of ice broke through an SUV windshield, fracturing a mother’s eye socket, reports CBS Pittsburgh.

Law enforcement agencies say these crashes are preventable and, in many states, failing to clear snow and ice from a vehicle can come with serious penalties. According to AAA, drivers are required in many states to clear snow and ice from their entire vehicle, including the roof, hood, windows, mirrors and lights -- not just the windshield. These rules apply across parts of the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, Midwest and beyond.

Photos taken by New York State Police on Jan. 30, 2026, show damage to a pickup truck after ice came crashing through the windshield in Homer, New York. (Image credit: NY State Police)

In Pennsylvania, fines can range from about $50 up to $1,500 if flying snow or ice causes damage or injuries. In New Jersey, drivers can face fines between $200 and $1,000 under similar circumstances. New York City takes enforcement a step further, issuing steep fines if snow is left on vehicles after major storms.

Even in states without specific snow-removal laws, drivers aren’t necessarily in the clear. AAA warns motorists can still be cited if snow blocks visibility or creates a road hazard.

Police and troopers across multiple states have issued blunt warnings: Snow and ice left on vehicles can become deadly projectiles. Officials urge drivers to take a few extra minutes to fully clear their cars a small step that could prevent serious injuries, costly fines or worse.