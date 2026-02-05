Dozens rescued after New York ski resort gondola malfunctions

About 70 skiers were rescued from 15 cabins after the Gore Mountain gondola malfunctioned during windy conditions.

Photos show rescue operations on Gore Mountain in North Creek, New York, on Feb. 5, 2026 after the gondola malfunctioned. (Image credit: Jim Lawton/CNN Newsource and Linda Clark/Facebook)

First responders safely rescued approximately 70 skiers after they became stranded in gondola cabins dangling above Gore Mountain in upstate New York on Wednesday.

According to the ski resort in North Creek, New York, the Northwoods Gondola experienced a mechanical issue Wednesday morning, prompting a large-scale response to safely bring all guests back to the ground. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) assisted with the rescue.

Approximately 67 guests were riding in 15 gondola cabins at the time of the incident.

Video captured by bystanders at Gore Mountain showed the cabins swaying slightly in the wind during the rescue. Winds were generally between 5 and 20 mph, with temperatures around 22 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the teens.

“To ensure a safe and effective evacuation, a portion of our patrol staff was dedicated to this effort, which limited how much terrain we were able to open today,” Olympic Regional Development Authority and Gore Mountain officials said in a statement. “We’re extremely grateful to our guests for their patience and cooperation throughout the process. We’d also like to thank the DEC for their support.”

“While situations like this are never ideal, safety is always our top priority,” the statement continued. “We take great pride in our team and the systems in place to respond quickly and responsibly when challenges arise.”

No injuries were reported.

The Northwoods Gondola reopened Thursday morning. Officials said the issue was caused by a mechanical alignment problem involving one component of the lift system.