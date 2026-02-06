Coldest weekend of the winter to grip Northeast; Subzero temperatures

It's going to feel painfully cold to be outside — even for a few minutes in the northeastern United States this weekend.

With more Arctic air on the horizon for much of the Midwest and Northeast this weekend, concerns increase around the growing energy demand and the high heating costs throughout the winter.

“The deep freeze is returning to the northeastern United States this weekend," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said. "The combination of Arctic air and gusty winds could make it feel colder than any other point so far this winter for many in the region."

In short, it's going to feel painfully cold to be outside — even for a few minutes. Furnaces, space heaters and electric baseboards and cable electric systems will be working overtime to keep up.

The blast of Arctic air is coming directly from the frozen tundra north of Hudson Bay, Canada, and will bring dangerous conditions and yet another surge in energy demands to over 100 million utility customers in the northeastern part of the nation.

The Arctic blast this weekend is but part of a long-running bout of well-below-historical-average temperatures.

"Heating bills for some people could run hundreds of dollars above the historical average during this intense 25-day cold wave,” Porter said.

"In many parts of the Northeast away from the coast, this prolonged stretch of cold is the most extreme in at least the last decade and, in some areas, the last two decades," AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said. "Many locations will end up with a streak of days below freezing that falls into the top 10 longest such streaks on record."

The leading edge of the Arctic air, or front, will travel southeastward across the region into Saturday afternoon. Almost immediately behind the front, harsh gusty winds will pick up from the northwest.

As the actual temperature plummets, so will the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature, and it will head well below zero.

The worst conditions in terms of wind and cold will be from Friday night to Saturday night from the eastern part of the Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic coast.

In New England, the worst conditions will be from late Saturday to Sunday.

RealFeel Temperatures will dip to 10 to 20 degrees below zero in much of the Northeast, and in the coldest locations, such as over the ridges and along flat open land and lakeshore areas, RealFeel Temperatures can plummet to 25 to 40 degrees below zero for a time.

Extra care required this weekend

At this level, frostbite can set in quickly, and there is a high risk of hypothermia if not properly dressed. Those spending time outdoors, including skiers, boarders and snowmobilers, taking advantage of some of the best snow conditions in years, should use extreme caution. Strong winds may affect ski lift operations from Friday night to Saturday night.

Extra caution is advised when using space heaters and fireplaces. Experts urge people to position space heaters well away from combustible objects and avoid using an extension cord to reduce the risk of fire. Kerosene-based heaters should only be used with proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Fireplaces that have been idle for a while should have their flues inspected before use.

Ice buildup and harsh winds

Much of the landscape along the frigid air's route is snow-covered and frozen, with the only large freshwater body without extensive ice being Lake Ontario. The extent of the ice has disrupted ferry service in some coastal metro areas and damaged fishing piers on some of the bay and along the Atlantic coast. Ice coverage will increase further this weekend.

Strong winds will cause blowing and drifting snow in open areas, especially where the Arctic front and a storm forecast to develop along the New England coast bring fresh snow from Friday to Saturday.

Wind gusts over much of the Northeast from Friday night to Saturday evening will range from 35-55 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 60 mph.

Snow, slippery roads and travel disruptions to accompany cold air's arrival

Conditions along and immediately behind the Arctic front will range from flurries to steady light snow to heavy bursts of snow (snow squalls). Motorists from the eastern part of the Great Lakes region to the Appalachians and New England should be prepared for slippery travel.

Along with road conditions, the visibility may be nearly unlimited in flurries to a few hundred feet in heavy snow squalls. The combination of sudden snow squalls and a rapid coating of snow on the highways can be a dangerous and deadly combination for motorists.

A snow squall may appear as a wall of white with little time to react when driving at high speed on the highway. (Photo credit Alex Sosnowski/AccuWeather)

A coating of just under an inch of snow can occur just about anywhere in the Northeast, from central Virginia to Michigan and northern Maine, into Saturday.

Some of the heaviest snow with an accumulation of 3-6 inches will fall along the shores of Lake Ontario, the mountains in West Virginia and possibly in part of southeastern New England. The AccuWeather local StormMax™ snowfall is 10 inches.

The combination of snow and gusty winds will lead to airline delays due to deicing operations and the need for extra space between aircraft when landing or taking off in case of an issue.

As the center of the Arctic air, or high pressure, slides over the Northeast on Sunday, winds will ease. After an absolutely frigid start to the day. Actual temperatures will start the day well below zero over upstate New York and northern New England. Temperatures will dip into the single digits as far south as southeastern Virginia early Sunday.

Warmer news for next week

There is some good news for the Southeast states as the core of this Arctic blast will focus up north. Florida should avoid a major freeze this time.

And, there is some good news for all starting next week. Air originating from the Pacific Ocean will travel eastward across the nation during weeks two and three of February.

While this will bring a much-needed break from frigid conditions and may feel warmer than it actually is, it can create problems due to thaw-and-freeze cycles, foggy episodes and storms that bring areas of freezing rain, sleet and wet snow.

The leading edge of the less-cold air will bring a batch of light snow and freezing drizzle from the Upper Midwest to parts of the West Virginia and Virginia mountains, closing out the weekend.

Looking further ahead, depending on how quickly temperatures rebound in the coming days and the amount of rain that may accompany higher temperatures, ice jams and flooding may result on area streams and rivers. It may take one of the more gradual thaws possible to prevent such problems, at least on a local basis.

