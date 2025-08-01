Social media was abuzz yesterday with announcements that the world heat index record had been broken in Iran, but it looks like that was likely an instrument error.

The measurement in question came from Dayrestan, Iran, which had a dew point of 97 degrees Fahrenheit with a temperature of 104, calculating a heat index of 182. You can see the observations online.

Here's a look at the highest heat index reported at various stations in the Persian Gulf this month. Notice how the 182 degree reading stands out as quite a bit higher than surrounding stations, with the next highest reading being 145 F at Lavan Island, Iran, and other stations reporting a heat index in the 130s and 140s.

This is one way to quickly check whether a weather observation is legit. You can never rule it out due to extreme localized weather conditions, but there are enough weather stations these days that more than one of them would have caught a heat index that high if it were real.

Airport weather stations are mostly automated, and operators generally don't question them unless there's a big reason to. Other nations may not have the same strict quality control rules that we do in the United States. Places that collect extreme weather data, like NOAA's NCEI or the WMO, might not look at the data for weeks, months or years to disqualify it.

Something I've learned working consumer and low-end professional weather stations, is that dew point sensors are the most likely to malfunction or read incorrectly. I assume that's no different for more expensive stations.

This station has a history of extremely high and unlikely readings; a heat index of 180 was recorded on Aug. 30, 2024. During the observation this week, the dew point was 97 degrees, 2 degrees above the world record, another reason that this observation was likely incorrect.

Bottom line: It's plenty hot in the Persian Gulf, but not 182 degrees. I wrote a whole article on extreme heat there last year, when the Persian Gulf International Airport in Asaluyeh, Iran, spiked to an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature of 149 degrees, even though RealFeel takes wind speed and other factors into account. The 140s shown on the map above are probably real. Just not the 182 degrees.