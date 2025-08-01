Social media was abuzz yesterday with announcements that the world heat index record had been broken in Iran, but it looks like that was likely an instrument error.
The measurement in question came from Dayrestan, Iran, which had a dew point of 97 degrees Fahrenheit with a temperature of 104, calculating a heat index of 182. You can see the observations online.
Here's a look at the highest heat index reported at various stations in the Persian Gulf this month. Notice how the 182 degree reading stands out as quite a bit higher than surrounding stations, with the next highest reading being 145 F at Lavan Island, Iran, and other stations reporting a heat index in the 130s and 140s.
This is one way to quickly check whether a weather observation is legit. You can never rule it out due to extreme localized weather conditions, but there are enough weather stations these days that more than one of them would have caught a heat index that high if it were real.
Airport weather stations are mostly automated, and operators generally don't question them unless there's a big reason to. Other nations may not have the same strict quality control rules that we do in the United States. Places that collect extreme weather data, like NOAA's NCEI or the WMO, might not look at the data for weeks, months or years to disqualify it.
Something I've learned working consumer and low-end professional weather stations, is that dew point sensors are the most likely to malfunction or read incorrectly. I assume that's no different for more expensive stations.
This station has a history of extremely high and unlikely readings; a heat index of 180 was recorded on Aug. 30, 2024. During the observation this week, the dew point was 97 degrees, 2 degrees above the world record, another reason that this observation was likely incorrect.
Bottom line: It's plenty hot in the Persian Gulf, but not 182 degrees. I wrote a whole article on extreme heat there last year, when the Persian Gulf International Airport in Asaluyeh, Iran, spiked to an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature of 149 degrees, even though RealFeel takes wind speed and other factors into account. The 140s shown on the map above are probably real. Just not the 182 degrees.
The second and final total lunar eclipse of the year will turn the moon a deep red on Sept. 7, and it’s already generating buzz online. Some are calling it one of the most widely visible eclipses in recent history, with the potential to be seen by up to 7 billion people — about 85% of Earth’s population, weather permitting.
The catch? It won't be visible from North America or South America.
A super blue blood moon rises behind the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Unlike total solar eclipses, which are only visible along a narrow path, total lunar eclipses can be seen from entire continents at once. This one will unfold over the most densely populated parts of the planet, including Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia.
Skywatchers in North America will have to wait until March 2–3, 2026, for their next glimpse of a blood moon.
Bottom line: Yes, 7 billion people live in areas where the next total lunar eclipse will be visible, but North America is not in the viewing area.
Not exactly, but it has been cooler than usual this season in the City by the Bay. As of July 21, the average temperature at the San Francisco's downtown station so far this summer was 58.2 degrees, making it the 25th coldest since reliable record-keeping began 131 years ago and the coolest since the summer of 1999. However, nearby stations that have shorter periods of record, such as Napa, are experiencing its top 3 coldest summers. Records in Napa go back 28 years. Oakland, Hayward and Fremont are the second coldest so far, with 45, 27 and 28 years of records, respectively.
Ranking of average mean temperature for Jun 1 to July 21, 2025, compared to the station's previous period of record. (NOAA/SERCC)
"The cooler-than-historical-average summer in San Francisco can be attributed to a persistent trough of low pressure over California much of the summer," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill says, and it's been more about cool days than cool nights.
"It has allowed the marine layer to come inland into the Bay Area on more occasions than historical average, leading to much lower daytime high temperatures. The high temperatures at San Francisco's downtown station have been about 4 degrees below average this summer while the low temperatures have only been 1 degree below average."
Percentile for mean daily temperature ranking from May 23 to July 21, 2025. (Climate Toolbox)
Much of the viral buzz for this claim came from this map from the Climate Mapper tool at Climate Toolbox. While the map does show a zero percentile, i.e. number one ranking (dark blue) for some areas of the central California Coast, San Francisco is not included. The time range of the data is 60 days, instead of starting on June 1, and most importantly, the data is limited by its short period of record which starts in 1979.
Bottom line: It's been a cool summer in San Francisco, but not the coldest on record.
A total solar eclipse is coming, and it's going to be the longest one until 2114, lasting up to 6 minutes and 23 seconds. But as spectacular as this sounds, and contrary to some posts circulating on social media, there is still plenty of time to prepare for the event.
The moon partially blocks out the sun as a solar eclipse is seen through the clouds over the Gateway Arch Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in St. Louis. The Gateway Arch was just a few miles outside of the path of totality. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Several viral posts on Instagram, X and Facebook have touted the eclipse on Aug. 2 but leave out the important part -- that it's not until 2027. Additionally, it will require some travel to see as the path of totality will cross northern Africa, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.
In 2045, people across North America will be treated to a total solar eclipse similar to that on Aug. 2, 2027. On Aug. 12, 2045, a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse will plunge part of the United States into darkness. It will follow a similar track as the 2017 "Great American Eclipse" but will be significantly longer, lasting 6 minutes and 6 seconds.
Bottom line: There is a total solar eclipse in two years that will be the longest event of its kind anywhere on Earth for 87 years.
