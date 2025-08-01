Torrential downpours to pose dangerous flash flood risk in southeast US in early August

Days of downpours and flash floods will ruin outdoor plans and create dangers in parts of the southeastern United States into next week, while a wedge of cooler and less humid air over the interior will be brief.

Pouring rain led to flash floods in New York, Philadelphia and numerous cities across the Northeast on the last day of July.

Multiple factors will combine in the southeastern corner of the United States during the first several days of August to pose a serious risk to lives and property through flash flooding.

Deadly and disruptive flash flooding left its mark in multiple parts of the U.S. during July. The latest torrents of rain led to major travel disruptions from the northwestern Baltimore suburbs and around Philadelphia to New York City and portions of Long Island, New York, and Connecticut on Thursday afternoon and evening.

The same setup that brought flash flooding to the mid-Atlantic is heading southward.

August will continue where July left off in terms of flash flooding, as many inches of rain are forecast to pour down, especially from northern Florida and southeastern Alabama to southern Georgia and portions of the Carolinas.

The zone of heaviest rain will shift around into this weekend and then next week.

First, hot and humid air will be squeezed into the Southeast states in the short term. A front will sag in, setting up locally severe thunderstorms and wringing out tropical moisture from the Gulf and Atlantic.

Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour are possible during the downpours from Friday afternoon into Tuesday. At this rate, storm drains can easily be overwhelmed, leading to deep water on some streets and underpasses of major highways. Washouts can occur along some rural roads where small streams are turned into raging erosive torrents.

"An area of particular concern could be southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina, where these downpours may be quite persistent," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

This is the zone where downpours may repeat into next week.

"A general 4-8 inches of rain could fall over this area over the course of several days, causing street and highway flooding in low-lying areas around cities such as Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina," Pydynowski explained.

"This won't be a good weekend at the Carolina, Georgia and north Florida beaches," Pydynowski added.

Over a period of five to seven days, a broad area where 2-4 inches of rain is forecast to fall will extend over multiple states in the Southeast with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches.

Places such as Charlotte and Greenville, South Carolina, will cool down and could dry out this weekend, especially by Sunday, with significantly lower humidity levels as a wedge of less humid air arrives from the Northeast states.

The last time the zone from Charlotte to Atlanta had consecutive days with highs in the 70s was back in May. High humidity has been relentless in much of the Southeast.

The cooler air won't make much progress in Florida. While 100-degree temperatures that occurred in Tampa earlier this week will not be repeated, highs will be well into the 90s over central and South Florida into next week.

Next week, high pressure responsible for a major outbreak of cool air in the Northeast will slide off the New England coast. A southeast breeze will then usher in higher humidity levels and tropical moisture over the interior Southeast states.

This expanse or return of moisture is likely to bring downpours to parts of the Southeast and Appalachian areas in Georgia, the Carolinas and perhaps Virginia.

As the moisture rebound occurs, flash flooding may develop where downpours persist.

Watching nearby Atlantic for tropical development

The risk of flooding downpours will continue along the southern Atlantic coast to portions of the northeastern Gulf coast.

The same front and congregation of tropical moisture along the southern Atlantic coast has the potential to spin off a tropical depression or storm. The next tropical storm will be given the name Dexter.

The risk of tropical development is low in this case. Any low-pressure area that evolved would require some time to strengthen, and steering breezes would tend to direct the storm farther out to sea.

