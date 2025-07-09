First full moon of summer to rise Thursday night

Known as the "Thunder Moon" and the "Buck Moon," this seasonal sight will be visible this week, weather permitting.

Two meteor showers and the return of the Milky Way make up the top astronomy events for the month of July. Mark these events down on your monthly calendar!

The solstice signaled the start of summer across the Northern Hemisphere on June 20, and nearly three weeks later, the first full moon of the season is about to rise.

The first full moon of the season will shine on Thursday night, one of three that will be visible during the summer.

July’s full moon is often called the Thunder Moon, a nod to the frequent storms that roll across North America this time of year. Another common nickname is the Buck Moon, tied to the rapid growth of antlers on male deer during midsummer.

A full moon rises behind Galata Tower landmark in Istanbul, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

The full moon also goes by other traditional names that date back centuries to Native Americans who tracked the seasons by the lunar cycle, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Some of these ancient names include the Berry Moon, the Month of the Ripe Corn Moon, the Salmon Moon and the Raspberry Moon.

Weather permitting, the full moon will rise in the southeastern sky around dusk and arc across the southern horizon overnight before setting in the southwest near sunrise.