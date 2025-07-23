South Carolina swimmer dies from brain-eating amoeba after likely exposure in popular lake

Health officials say the rare but deadly infection likely occurred in Lake Murray, a popular freshwater destination.

Lake Murray is a reservoir in the U.S. state of South Carolina. It is approximately 50,000 acres and has roughly 650 miles of shoreline. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

A person in South Carolina has died from an infection caused by Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the brain-eating amoeba, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health. Officials believe the exposure likely happened while the individual was swimming in Lake Murray, a popular freshwater lake in the Midlands.

Naegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism found in warm freshwater, especially during summer when water levels drop and temperatures rise. It causes a rare brain infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM. Infection occurs when water containing the amoeba enters the nose and travels to the brain. It cannot be contracted through drinking water.

Under a magnification of 500X, this photomicrograph depicts some of the histopathologic changes associated with an infection found in a brain tissue specimen, due to the presence of free-living, Naegleria gruberi amoebae. (Photo by: CDC/IMAGE POINT FR/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Dr. Anna Kathryn Burch, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Prisma Health, told ABC 13 News, “It’s hard to make the decision of taking your kid out of the water when it’s such a big part of South Carolina summers. For most people who come in contact with this type of amoeba, it causes no harm whatsoever.”

Jeremy Lewis, whose son died from the same infection nearly 15 years ago, told ABC 13 News, “Losing a child is awful, but when you lose them this way, it is horrible.” He added, “It may be rare to you, but it’s not for me. It got my kid, and I can tell you 37 other kids that have gotten it.”

Each year, the country records fewer than 10 deaths linked to Naegleria fowleri. While infections are extremely rare, they are almost always deadly. Since 1962, only 167 cases of primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) have been reported in the United States, and just four people are known to have survived.

Health officials recommend avoiding warm or stagnant freshwater, using nose clips and keeping your head above water to reduce risk.