Over 5 million above-ground pools recalled after 9 child deaths linked to design flaw

More than 5.2 million above-ground swimming pools sold over the past two decades are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada due to a safety risk that has been linked to nine child drowning deaths.

(Photo credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recall, announced Monday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), covers a range of 48-inch and taller above-ground pools made by Bestway, Intex and Polygroup. The issue involves compression straps that wrap around the pool’s exterior support poles. According to the CPSC, the straps can act as a foothold, allowing small children to climb into the pool even when the ladder has been removed.

(Photo credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Nine children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old have died in related incidents between 2007 and 2022 in California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Missouri. Three additional close calls were also reported in 2011 and 2012.

“All of these deaths occurred when young children were able to use the exterior compression strap to climb up and access the pool,” the agency said in the recall notice.

The pools were sold between 2002 and 2025 at major retailers including Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Costco, Sears, The Home Depot, Amazon, and others, and ranged in price from $400 to over $1,000, depending on the model and included accessories. About 266,000 units were also sold in Canada.

Consumers should immediately contact Bestway, Intex, or Polygroup to request a free repair kit. The kit includes a rope system that attaches near the base of the pool, replacing the structural role of the original strap without offering a foothold.

Until the fix is installed, owners are urged to prevent children from accessing the pool or drain it entirely to eliminate the drowning risk.

A full list of affected brands and model numbers is available on the CPSC recall page, and includes popular names like:

Bestway Power Steel

Intex Metal Frame and Prism Frame

Polygroup Summer Waves and Summer Escapes

Coleman Power Steel

Funsicle, Sand N Sun, and Blue Wave

The pools were manufactured in China and distributed widely across North America.

For more safety guidance and downloadable materials on how to protect children around pools, visit www.PoolSafely.gov.