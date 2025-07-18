Flesh-eating bacteria kills 4 in Florida, health officials warn

As water temperatures continue to rise during the peak of summer, state officials urge residents and visitors to be aware of the risks, especially following storms or in coastal areas where conditions allow this dangerous bacteria to thrive.

Microscopic view of Vibrio Vulnificus bacteria. (Photo By BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Four people in Florida have died and seven others have been sickened this year by a rare but potentially deadly bacterial infection known as Vibrio vulnificus, state health officials confirmed.

The bacteria, often referred to as “flesh-eating,” lives in warm saltwater and brackish water—a mix of salt and freshwater—and can cause a severe illness called vibriosis. In some cases, the infection leads to necrotizing fasciitis, a condition that breaks down skin and soft tissue so rapidly that amputation may be necessary to stop its spread.

The Florida Department of Health reported that the four deaths occurred in Bay, Broward, Hillsborough and St. Johns counties as of July 11. While the number of cases—11 so far in 2025—is down from last year’s record-breaking total, officials are again urging caution during the peak of summer when exposure risk increases.

In 2024, the state recorded 82 cases and 19 deaths, most of them after hurricanes Helene and Milton caused heavy flooding in September and October.

Did you know that cases of flesh-eating bacteria spike after hurricanes? They’re also becoming more common as bodies of water heat up. Here’s what you should know to stay safe.

What is Vibrio vulnificus?

Vibrio vulnificus is part of a group of halophilic, or salt-loving, bacteria. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it naturally occurs in coastal waters and thrives in warm conditions. While many infections are linked to eating raw or undercooked shellfish, others happen when open wounds are exposed to contaminated water.

“Most people are sickened by vibrio after eating raw or undercooked shellfish — particularly oysters — because the bacteria will ‘concentrate’ inside the shellfish,” the CDC explains.

The Florida DOH advises people not to enter the water if they have fresh cuts or scrapes. The agency also warned that people with weakened immune systems, such as those with chronic liver or kidney disease, should wear protective footwear at the beach to avoid injury and potential infection.

The bacteria’s connection to weather is notable. In both 2022 and 2024, Florida saw spikes in cases after hurricanes Helene and Ian brought widespread flooding. Floodwaters can increase the chance of exposure, especially when they mix with coastal or brackish environments. While 2025 hasn’t seen the same scale of tropical activity, warm coastal waters are already a concern.

Nationwide, vibriosis—including infections caused by Vibrio vulnificus and related species—results in an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths each year, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of infection may include:

Fever

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Chills

Confusion or disorientation

Rapid heart rate

The infection is rare but can turn life-threatening quickly, especially in people with compromised immune systems or underlying conditions. If the bacteria enters the body through a wound, it can cause skin discoloration, swelling and intense pain at the site. In some cases, it leads to sepsis or requires amputation.

To reduce your risk, health officials recommend:

Avoid exposing open wounds (including recent piercings or tattoos) to warm salt or brackish water

Wear foot protection at the beach or near shells and rocks

Do not eat raw or undercooked oysters or shellfish

Thoroughly cook shellfish—boil or steam until shells open, then cook several minutes more

Refrigerate leftovers and avoid cross-contaminating cooked food with raw seafood

Wear gloves when handling raw shellfish

