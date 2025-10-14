64 dead, many missing in southern Mexico floods

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Dozens are dead and many reportedly still missing and communities without power following heavy rain in parts of Mexico.

Mexican authorities still are looking for at least 65 missing people after 64 were reported dead, according to a government update on Monday, after flooding caused by two tropical storms hit at least 150 communities across a handful of Mexican states over the last few days.

"We are addressing the roads and have established air bridges to communities that remain isolated," Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said Sunday on X.

Landslides led riverbanks to overflow which swept away entire homes, roads and cars and even entire villages as it disrupted travel, tourism and other activity in Mexico's states of Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas and Oaxaca.

At least 100 Mexican communities reportedly remained cut off from communication and other critical supplies, according to officials.

Mexico's transportation department said Monday only "two disruptions persist" in its Federal Highway Network of 132 reported highway disruptions caused between rain, flooding and landslides.

Meanwhile, Sheinbaum promised to deploy resources to impacted areas.

Last month, Tropical Storm Mario brought with it the threat of flash-flooding to southern Mexico.

On Monday afternoon, the Mexican Army, Air Force and its National Guard began the transfer of provisions and other emergency supplies to victims in the state of Puebla.

Mexico's Defense Department stated in the early morning hours that two heavy transport aircraft arrived at Poza Rica Airport in Veracruz to transport 500 food baskets and 1,500 liters of bottled water.

"We continue to provide updates," Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female president, added Sunday.