Severe thunderstorms to form, shift eastward across the central US

Severe storms with damaging winds, hail and downpours will track from the Rockies at midweek to part of Appalachians later this weekend, threatening travel, outdoor plans and sporadic power outages.

A daily risk of severe thunderstorms will shift from the Rocky Mountain states to the Appalachians in the coming days. The main threat will be from high wind gusts, AccuWeather meteorologists advise.

The severe weather setup through this weekend will be an example of occasional flare-ups that occur during the autumn. This time of the year sometimes brings significant severe weather due to more vigorous storm systems, a strengthening jet stream and increasing temperature contrasts with summerlike warmth clashing with winterlike chill.

A storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow on Tuesday in California will transfer some of its energy eastward across the Rockies and onto the Plains for the middle and latter part of this week.

The first day of the severe weather activity will be Wednesday. It will affect a large portion of the Interstate 25 corridor and major highways that bisect it from central and eastern New Mexico to eastern Wyoming, southeastern Montana and the western portion of the Dakotas.

Wednesday's severe weather threat includes the major metro areas of Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as Rapid City, South Dakota, and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Along with the high wind gust threat and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gust of 70 mph, some of the storms may bring pea- to golf ball-sized hail. In a few extreme cases, the hail could cover the ground.

On Thursday, the risk of severe weather will begin to shift farther to the east over the Plains states.

Thursday afternoon and evening's severe weather risk will extend from the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles to central South Dakota. Along with storms packing strong wind gusts, some of the storms will bring flash flooding and moderate hail. Thursday's AccuWeather StormMax™ wind gust is 75 mph, which is the strength of a Category 1 hurricane.

The main energy from the California storm is forecast to lift northward into Canada on Friday. Because of this, thunderstorm activity over a portion of the Plains and Mississippi Valley are likely to be more spotty in nature. However, a few of the storms that form can be briefly severe with high wind gusts, hail and hard downpours.

Friday's sporadic severe weather risk will extend from near Wichita Falls, in the northwestern part of Texas, to Des Moines, nearly in the middle of Iowa. Like Thursday, Friday's AccuWeather StormMax™ wind gust is 75 mph.

The severe weather potential will increase on Saturday as a ripple in the jet stream circulates across the southern Plains and an influx of Gulf moisture increases over the lower part of the Mississippi Valley.

Saturday's risk of severe weather will extend from the northeastern corner of Texas, northern Louisiana and eastern Oklahoma to central Illinois and southwestern Indiana. The severe weather risk includes St. Louis, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee.

There is a risk of lightning when thunderstorms are around. Because of Saturday's severe weather threat, there is the potential for lightning delays at area football games.

"We have highlighted an area where there is a moderate risk of severe weather over the middle portion of Arkansas," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "This means there are likely to be more numerous severe thunderstorms in this zone and there is also the possibility of a few tornadoes."

In addition to that tornado threat, is the likelihood of some storms with moderate hail and hard downpours. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust for Saturday is 80 mph.

The severe weather threat will shift farther to the east on Sunday and will extend from the southern part of the Appalachians to near the northeastern part of the Gulf Coast.

Atlanta, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Birmingham, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, will be at risk for some severe weather on Sunday. Some heavy storms may reach into Charlotte in the evening as well. The storms could affect airline flight operations during a busy part of the weekend on Sunday.

Spotty heavy rain will do little for drought relief, raise river levels

"The spotty nature of the storms, as they traverse the Central states, is unlikely to bring relief in terms of drought," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "Impact on the area's low river levels will generally be insignificant."

The long-running drought conditions over a large part of the Mississippi River drainage basin have caused water levels on the waterway to drop to critical levels. More bottoming of the water levels is likely in the coming weeks, and in some cases, they may approach within a couple of feet of record lows.

When the water level in the shipping channel is very low, the channel itself becomes narrow, and new shoals that have developed pose a risk for tug and barge operations running aground. Low water levels force lighter-weight loads and fewer barges that can be safely pushed up and down the river. The depth of water levels at some of the ports may also be too shallow for normal operations.

When the Mississippi River shipping method is compromised, more expensive means must be used to transport goods and grains in the region. These costs can eventually be passed on to the consumer.

