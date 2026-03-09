Wintry weather to return: Arctic air to whisk away record-breaking warmth in East, Midwest

Record-challenging warmth will give way to Arctic cold waves that could bring a return of snow in parts of the central and eastern United States in the upcoming weeks. A polar vortex displacement will be involved.

Copied

This robot from the company Reflex Robotics helped shovel snow off the streets of New York City on March 4.

Winter is staging a comeback later this week across the Northeast and Midwest following several days of unusual warmth.

Record-challenging warmth both day and night

In much of the eastern half of the nation, temperatures will surge to their highest levels since last autumn through the first part of this week. Dozens of locations from the Ohio Valley to the Gulf and Atlantic coasts will challenge or set record daytime highs and record high minimums (warmest overnight lows).

In New England, highs in the 60s and 70s F will make it feel more like April. Farther south and southwest, widespread highs in the 70s and 80s will resemble typical May conditions.

Higher humidity and thunderstorms will also spread northward from the central Plains into the Ohio Valley, the mid-Atlantic and parts of the South, giving some residents a taste of summer despite the calendar saying March.

Large storm to initiate a pattern change

A potent storm and its trailing cold front will begin to sweep away the warmth Tuesday night into Wednesday across parts of the Central states then push into the Southeast later this week.

The storm is expected to unleash a dangerous severe weather outbreak across parts of the central and eastern United States as it tracks eastward.

Along the northern edge of the storm, a significant ice and snow event will unfold.

A major ice accumulation is possible in parts of southern Canada, potentially leading to widespread and long-lasting power outages in heavily populated areas, such as Montreal, Ottawa and Quebec City.

While the main ice and snow will be in Canada, some ice buildup will occur in the northern tier of the Northeast, mostly in sparsely populated areas of northern New England and northeastern New York state.

Cold shocks, spring setbacks on the way

As the cold front reaches the Atlantic coast later this week, some areas will see daytime highs plunge by 20–30 degrees. Highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s will be replaced by highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

The temperature swing from early-week highs to late-week lows could be as much as 60 degrees in some cases.

Where winter storms occur, the strength of the March sun may limit snow accumulation on roads and sidewalks during the middle of the day. However, at night and during the morning commute, as surfaces cool and snow falls steadily, travel could become slippery.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

While the stretch of above historical average temperatures that began more than a week ago will continue through Tuesday or Wednesday, the pattern beyond that is likely to bring several days of below-average temperatures during the latter part of the second week and into the third week of March.

What's driving the upcoming cold surge?

Not every cold wave is tied to the polar vortex, but this pattern will be.

Another displacement or weakening of the polar vortex is underway, which can allow bursts of Arctic air to spill into the Midwest and Northeast at times, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

"There will be an active storm track with snow and ice along the U.S./Canada border this week," Pastelok said. "The wake of these storms will help draw colder air farther south. As the pattern evolves, a storm sometime from March 16-19 can bring mixed snow, ice and rain to parts of the East with a more significant discharge of cold air to follow from the Plains to the East."

Pastelok added that the cold will be interrupted by brief warmups, unlike the prolonged chill of late January and February. Additional cold waves could follow during the first part of April if the polar vortex weakens again.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.