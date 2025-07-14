Father drowns after wind flips paddleboard in Colorado; two children rescued

A 70+ mph wind gust flipped a paddleboard at Chatfield State Park, officials said. The father drowned while his children were pulled to safety.

Copied

South Metro Fire Rescue search for the missing man in Jefferson County, Colorado. (Photo credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Facebook)

A 30-year-old man drowned Monday, July 7, afternoon after he and his two children were knocked off a paddleboard by a powerful wind gust at Chatfield State Park, southwest of Denver, authorities confirmed.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the three were sharing a paddleboard on the reservoir when a burst of wind—part of a storm system producing gusts up to 72 mph—tossed them into the water. The children were wearing life jackets and were quickly rescued by civilians in a nearby boat. Their father, who was not wearing a flotation device, did not resurface.

South Metro Fire Rescue search for the missing man in Jefferson County, Colorado. (Photo credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Facebook)

South Metro Fire Rescue search for the missing man in Jefferson County, Colorado. (Photo credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Facebook)

More than 50 responders from multiple agencies, including South Metro Fire Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, launched a massive search effort using divers, sonar, drones and boats. The man’s body was recovered just after 7:15 p.m., approximately 20 feet below the surface, near where the paddleboard flipped.

“This is our first death on the water this year,” Chatfield Park Manager Kris Wahlers told CBS Colorado. “Especially with stand-up paddleboarders, wind can take people off guard. It doesn’t always follow the clouds—it can really surprise you.”

South Metro Fire Rescue search for the missing man in Jefferson County, Colorado. (Photo credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Facebook)

Officials said the tragedy highlights a critical safety reminder: life jackets must be worn, not just kept onboard. “Life jackets don’t work unless you wear them,” Wahlers said.

South Metro Fire said it has already responded to five water rescues at Chatfield in 2025. Monday’s incident triggered conversations among visitors about the need for water safety awareness, especially amid summer weather shifts. High-based thunderstorms—like the ones that swept through the region—can produce rapid, destructive downdrafts even in clear skies.

Authorities are urging parkgoers to stay weather-aware and to leave the water immediately if lightning or strong winds approach. The Jefferson County Coroner has not yet released the man’s identity. The incident remains under investigation.