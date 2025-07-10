Hiker dies in Grand Canyon as park rangers warn of extreme heat

The man was found as temperatures soared into the nineties in the Grand Canyon.

A 67-year-old man from Texas has died while hiking the Grand Canyon. (File Photo up Terry Schmitt/UPI)

July 10 (UPI) -- A 67-year-old man from Texas has died while hiking the Grand Canyon, according to park rangers who are warning of extreme heat.

The hiker from Alvarado, Texas, was found unresponsive at about 11:50 a.m. local time Tuesday on Arizona's South Kaibab Trail, the National Park Services said Wednesday in a release. The cause of death was not released.

Bystanders performed CPR while park medical personnel responded, but all attempts at resuscitation failed, it said.

According to initial reports, the man was attempting to reach the Colorado River for an overnight stay at Phantom Ranch and had turned around and was making his way back up the trial when he suffered the medical emergency.

The incident occurred as temperatures are dangerously high in the Grand Canyon.

Park rangers issued an extreme heat warning on Wednesday through Sunday as the National Weather Service said temperatures could get as high as 115 degrees at Phantom Ranch.

The extreme heat has prompted the National Park Service to warn visitors to take "extreme caution" when planning hikes during the summer months, while stating that walking during the peak hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is particularly risky.