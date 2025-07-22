Tropical downpours to drench Gulf Coast, I-10 corridor into this weekend

A budding tropical rainstorm will be watched closely for evolution to a tropical depression as it wanders westward over the northern Gulf into this weekend.

Tropical downpours are expected to soak the Gulf Coast region of the U.S. with localized flash flooding, rough surf and even potential tropical development this week from July 22-25.

A broad area of drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms will shift from the southern Atlantic coast to the northern Gulf as the week progresses. AccuWeather meteorologists will focus on this zone for potential tropical development over the next several days.

"We tend to watch the tail end of fronts and storms in the middle part of the atmosphere for conjuring up tropical development close to the United States during the middle of the summer," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "We have both currently hanging out near the southeast U.S. coast and in nearby waters offshore."

This image of the southeastern United States and adjacent waters in the Gulf and Atlantic was captured on Tuesday morning, July 22, 2025. The bright blotches are indicative of heavy thunderstorms. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

On Tuesday morning, thunderstorms extended along the front from off the Carolina coast to the northeast Gulf. Meanwhile, a swirl of clouds, showers and thunderstorms was visible off the east coast of Florida, extending to the northern Bahamas.

"That swirl will slowly work westward over the balance of this week, while thunderstorms will continue to erupt along the old front," DaSilva said.

If this swirl organizes and intensifies, it could evolve into a tropical depression over the next few days, DaSilva added. The next tropical storm that develops will be named Dexter.

Even without robust tropical development, impacts will spread westward along the Gulf Coast states, especially along the Interstate 10 corridor.

"The first and most widespread impact will be torrential downpours that can lead to flash flooding as the thunderstorms and showers spread westward and persist along the upper Gulf Coast," AccuWeather Senior On-Air Meteorologist Geoff Cornish said. "Rough surf and rip currents may also become a problem for swimmers around the thunderstorms and especially if some tropical development occurs."

Where downpours persist along the upper Gulf Coast, 3-6 inches of rain could fall, much of it in several hours.

Other hazards, in addition to flash flooding for motorists and dangerous surf for swimmers, will be lightning strikes and the potential for a couple of tornadoes and waterspouts. For small craft, sudden squalls can create rough seas and strong wind gusts.

"If the bulk of the storm remains offshore and over the open waters of the Gulf, there will be a better chance of development than a low risk," DaSilva said. "Otherwise, if only a weak circulation hovers near the northern Gulf coast as it drifts westward into the weekend, the development risk will remain low."

There is a significant chance that some thunderstorms will reach eastern and perhaps Central Texas by the end of the week. Much of Texas will be sweltering in a midsummer heat wave this week. Some moisture from the elongated storm may be pulled northward over the Mississippi Valley and may reach the Ohio Valley, enhancing downpours and increasing the risk of flash flooding in some areas.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms will impact portions of the Leeward and Windward islands, but no tropical development is foreseen with this tropical wave of low pressure.

A vast zone of dry air, dust and wind shear are likely to continue to hinder tropical development from the Caribbean to the central and southwestern Atlantic over the next week or two at least.

"Once we get into August, if these areas of dry air, dust and wind shear shrink, we will have to focus more on tropical waves emerging from Africa for tropical development," DaSilva said.

