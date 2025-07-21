Severe storms to focus from Plains to Great Lakes through midweek

Locally severe storms will continue to fire up over the central United States through the middle of the week, including the risk of flooding, damaging wind and tornadoes.

The primary zone for severe thunderstorms through Wednesday night will extend from the Rockies to part of the Great Lakes region, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A batch of severe weather will also occur in the southeastern United States.

A weak front will dip southward across the Appalachians, eastern Carolinas and part of the southern Atlantic coast into Monday night. That shift in the atmosphere will be just enough to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region. Some of these storms will be severe with downburst wind gusts of 50-60 mph. At this intensity, some tree damage and sporadic power outages can occur.

A more common concern will be torrential downpours, which can be intense enough in some urban areas to lead to flash flooding.

A few additional heavy to severe storms will congregate along the southern Atlantic coast from the Carolinas to northeast Florida Tuesday.

Farther to the northwest, a temperature boundary separating cooler air to the northeast and building hot air to the southwest will continue to set off drenching and locally gusty thunderstorms from northeastern Kansas and Missouri to Kentucky and northeastern Tennessee into Monday night.

The highest threats from this zone will be for flash flooding in urban areas and along small streams--motorists and campers take note. Areas northwest of this zone in the Central states are most likely to incur some of the most potent thunderstorms into at least Wednesday night.

Thunderstorms, while not greatly concentrated, from Montana and the Dakotas to Minnesota, Nebraska and northeastern Colorado into Monday night will bring the full spectrum of severe weather possibilities. These range from significant hail and flash flooding to powerful wind gusts and a few tornadoes. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust outside of a tornado is 85 mph.

Within this threat zone, a complex of strong thunderstorms is expected to develop and march eastward as a solid line of strong wind gusts from eastern Montana to the western part of the Dakotas during Monday night. There is the potential for regional power outages as this line moves to the east.

On Tuesday afternoon and night, the primary zone for severe thunderstorms will be oriented more west to east along the northern tier of the Central states. This will represent the northern edge of a large heat dome to the south.

Storms Tuesday will once again be capable of the full spectrum of severe weather, ranging from significant hail and flash flooding to strong wind gusts and a few tornadoes. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust outside of a tornado is 85 mph.

Tuesday's severe weather risk zone will extend from central Montana to much of Michigan and part of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

At midweek, the primary threat zone for severe weather will continue over the Central states, but will focus a bit farther to the south and east when compared to Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the most likely zone with at least localized coverage of severe thunderstorms will extend from eastern Wyoming, southeastern Montana and northeastern Colorado to much of northern Michigan and into part of central Ontario. As it did Tuesday, Minneapolis also lies within this zone of severe weather.

On Thursday, the central part of the Great Lakes region is likely to experience at least some heavy, gusty thunderstorms and possibly a few that are severe.

The area along the northern tier of the U.S. is a common zone for severe weather during the middle of the summer due to the proximity of the jet stream and a source of hot and humid air to the south.

