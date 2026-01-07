Storms bringing snow, flooding rain and severe weather to unfold across central, eastern US

A pair of potent storms will sweep from Texas to the Great Lakes into this weekend, bringing flooding rain, severe thunderstorms and snow that may disrupt travel for well over 100 million in the central and eastern U.S.

A late-week storm rolling from the Midwest to the East Coast could lead to hail and damaging winds.

A pair of storms sweeping from Texas to the Great Lakes over the weekend could bring travel problems due to snow, flooding rain and severe weather and threaten lives and property.

The storms late this week will affect at least 100 million more people than the clipper storms earlier in the week across the northern tier.

The storm duo will spread snow to areas in the West that have received little so far this winter. As they roll out from the interior Southwest, they will grab significant Gulf moisture before making a turn toward the Upper Midwest.

First storm impacts from Thursday through Friday

The first storm of the pair will be the less intense of the two, but it will still pack drenching rain and thunderstorms. The risk of flash flooding with the first storm will be low, but ponding on roads and slick highways are likely from northeastern Texas to much of Michigan from Thursday into Thursday night.

From Thursday into Thursday evening, thunderstorms from central Oklahoma and northeastern Texas to central Illinois and western Kentucky could be strong enough to produce damaging winds, hail and even a brief tornado or two.

On the storm's colder, northwest side, an area of accumulating snow will unfold late Thursday to Thursday night.

Enough snow will fall to make travel slippery from part of eastern Nebraska to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The first storm will finish up in the Northeast on Friday with mostly areas of rain and fog. Snow and ice will be limited to northern Maine with the bulk of wintry conditions in Quebec.

Second storm impacts from Friday to Sunday

The second of the storm duo will be the larger and stronger of the two. The storm’s strength will increase snowfall in colder areas and also intensify rain and thunderstorms where warmer air remains.

AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned that a plume of moisture will produce a swath of heavy rain from northeastern Louisiana and western Mississippi to southeastern Kentucky, the Virginia Panhandle and along the Tennessee–North Carolina border.

Heavy rainfall could cause flooding in urban and poorly drained areas, while hilly terrain may experience dangerous flash flooding in small streams, despite prior drought conditions.

Severe thunderstorms are also in the offing, with AccuWeather meteorologists issuing a moderate risk of severe weather for Friday and Friday evening, affecting northeastern Louisiana and western and central Mississippi.

This area is surrounded by a broader zone where at least isolated severe thunderstorms are forecast from northeastern Texas to western Kentucky and middle Tennessee.

Within this zone, a few tornadoes are possible, along with the likelihood of storms packing damaging wind gusts and hail. Some thunderstorms may reach as far north as the Great Lakes region on Friday.

The potential for severe thunderstorms and the likelihood of some thunder and lightning will shift toward the Atlantic Seaboard of the Northeast on Saturday.

As the second storm moves toward the Great Lakes region, it will tap into fresh cold air. This will cause snow on the northern and western fringe to wrap in closer to the center of the storm around the Great Lakes.

Depending on the extent of the cold air, Milwaukee and Minneapolis, as well as Kansas City, Missouri, have the potential to receive 1-3 inches of snow, resulting in significant travel problems from Saturday to Saturday night. A sweep of dry air may prevent much snow from falling on Detroit, but snow showers on Sunday could make for slippery conditions.

Enough snow may fall in the Chicago metro area to cause slippery travel conditions, including airline delays, from late Saturday night to Sunday.

The heaviest snow is most likely to fall in areas of northern Michigan that have had no shortage of the fluffy stuff in recent weeks from clipper storms and lake effect. A general snowfall of 6–12 inches is likely across northern Michigan, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches where the Great Lakes enhance snowfall.

Both storms are expected to bring rain from Washington, D.C., to New York City and Boston. However, changes taking place next week could bring snow much closer to the Interstate 95 corridor of the Northeast.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.