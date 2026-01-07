Juneau, Alaska, braces for new storms after extreme snowfall sinks boats, collapses roofs

After 6 feet of snow in December, residents of Juneau, Alaska are struggling to remove snow from their roofs and boats this week before more snow and rain hit.

Copied

Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby reported from Juneau, Alaska, where massive piles of snow have buried vehicles and triggered roof collapses under a cementlike snowpack. Forecasters warn another 30 inches of snow may fall this week, compounding one of the region’s most extreme winter stretches in years.

A record-snowy December in Juneau, Alaska, wreaked havoc across the city with the unusually-deep snow sinking boats and causing roofs to collapse. A warmup and rainfall this week have made things worse, and now, AccuWeather meteorologists say more heavy snow and rain are on the way.

While Alaska has a reputation for being snowy, Juneau received nearly an entire winter season's worth of snow in December with 82 inches (6.8 feet), compared to a historical average of 17.5 inches. The city averages 87.8 inches (7.3 feet) of snow all winter. December 2025 was the second-highest monthly total snowfall on record for Juneau.

Snow in Juneau, Alaska, on Jan. 6, 2026. (AccuWeather/Aaron Rigsby)

Snow brings down roofs, boats

Six feet of snow is bad enough, but when temperatures in the teens spiked to 34 and 36 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, the snow started to melt. Additionally, more than half an inch of rain soaked the snow, adding to the weight.

A number of boats and boathouses have collapsed in the harbor, and officials are urging residents to clear snow from their boats and roofs to avoid collapses before the next snowy period starts this week.

A boat sunk by heavy snow in the harbor in Juneau, Alaska, on Jan. 6, 2026. (AccuWeather/Aaron Rigsby)

"Heavy snow can quickly reduce stability and cause vessels to sink, leading to property damage and pollution. We are already responding to multiple sinking vessels," the Arctic District of the U.S. Coast Guard warned on Facebook on Dec. 31.

Video from Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby on Tuesday showed residents desperately trying to remove snow from their roofs before the new storm, sometimes with three or four people working on one roof.

Residents shovel snow off a roof in Juneau, Alaska, on Jan. 6, 2026. (AccuWeather/Aaron Rigsby)

"Several homes and buildings and houses have had their roofs cave in from the amount of weight of the snow," Rigsby said, adding, "The mix of rain has almost turned it into cement, with this type of snowpack adding so much pressure to these buildings."

Thane Road, the only road to the town of Thane southeast of Juneau, closed on Dec. 31 due to avalanche danger, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said. It reopened on Jan. 1.

This isn't the first time Juneau has experienced a heavy burst of snow over a few days. A similar event in January 2024 also caused roof collapses and boats to sink. Juneau has been the site of several weather events recently, recording a tornado in June of 2025 and a glacial outburst in August.

What caused the heavy snow in Juneau?

"An amplified jet stream pattern along the Alaskan Panhandle during the month of December resulted in highly anomalous snowfall totals in Juneau," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny explained. "Multiple moisture-filled storms impacted the region in waves that month, with some even stalling for several days."

The forecast is not good. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys says that another 8-16 inches of snow is possible in Juneau through Friday morning.

"After that, warmer air and rounds of rain will follow from Friday to next Wednesday, with the waterlogged snow causing an increased threat for roof collapse," Roys says. Snow melt, in addition to the rain, will also lead to an increased threat for flooding this weekend and next week.