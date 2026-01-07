Extreme weather, climate risk reshaping homeownership decisions, study finds

Nearly half of U.S. homeowners say climate risk could push them to move, according to a new Kin Homeownership Trends study.

Homebuyers are no longer weighing just housing costs and commute times when shopping for a home. Increasingly, they’re also factoring in the risk of extreme weather and climate risk where they plan to live.

A new Homeownership Trends study by Kin Insurance found that 49% of homeowners say climate risk could cause them to move, while 93% worry extreme weather could damage their home within the next three years.

The national poll was conducted in December 2025 among 1,000 U.S. homeowners ages 18 to 65.

Despite a relatively quiet hurricane season in parts of the Southeast in 2025, concern remains high. The study found 58% of homeowners would avoid moving to Florida due to extreme weather and natural disasters.

An aerial view of damaged houses are seen after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, on September 28, 2024.

California, Hawaii, Louisiana, Texas and Alaska also ranked among the states homeowners view as having the highest weather-related risks, according to the study.

Weather-driven disasters continue to drive those concerns. Billion-dollar weather and climate disasters occurred across multiple states last year, including wildfires and flooding in parts of the West and South.

Home insurance costs are also playing a growing role in where people choose to buy. Homeowners in California, Texas and Florida said insurance costs weigh “very heavily” or “seriously” on their purchasing decisions, the study found.

In Florida, homeowners have faced limited insurance options in recent years due to frequent hurricanes, rising reinsurance costs, litigation challenges and insurers pulling back from the market.

The study authors say the results reflect a broader shift as extreme weather moves from a secondary concern to a primary consideration for homebuyers.