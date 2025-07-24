What's the hottest day of the year where you live?

The hottest day of the year, historically speaking, can range from June to September depending on where you are.

Copied

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

It's hot out there! But historically speaking, when does the hottest day typically occur where you live?

Most locations in the United States experience the highest temperatures in late July, according to a 30-year average of daily mean temperatures. However, that is not true everywhere. People living near the California coast hit their highs in September. San Francisco is one of the latest cities in the country, peaking on Oct. 2. This is mainly because marine fog keeps the coastline from getting warm earlier in the season.

On the other hand, parts of the Desert Southwest max out early, in late June, with the earliest peak in a small slice of land around Terlingua, Texas, where temperatures peak on June 11. This is before the onset of the annual monsoon, when an uptick in moisture and thunderstorms can limit extreme temperatures.

New Orleans typically experiences its hottest day on Aug. 3, although it's within a degree or two for most of the summer there. Buffalo peaks on July 20. Fairbanks, Alaska? July 2.

Even though the summer solstice marks the longest day of the year, the hottest temperatures usually arrive weeks later. That’s because the Earth continues to absorb more heat during the day than it loses at night well into July, causing temperatures to keep rising before they gradually start to cool heading into autumn.

Each year, of course, it is different for each location, but for vacation and other long-term planning purposes, this guide can give you an idea when the hottest part of the calendar falls.