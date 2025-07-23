Severe storms packing high winds to roar from Dakotas to Kansas, New England

Rounds of severe thunderstorms will extend from for more than a thousand miles from the Plains to the Northeast in the coming days. The greatest threats will be from damaging winds and flash flooding.

This video shows an incredible flash of lightning as it scatters across the night sky, illuminating it in an ominous purple color over Kansas City, Kansas, on July 17.

Rounds of severe thunderstorms will rumble and gust across the Midwest before extending into the Northeast in the coming days.

The main threats from the storms in the Midwest will be high winds and hail, while storms in the Northeast will pack powerful gusts, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Flooding downpours are also a concern for any storms that develop over the regions.

Roaring, damaging winds with some storms

Storms that erupted late Tuesday and Tuesday night continued to rumble and blast areas in South Dakota and Minnesota on Wednesday morning with multiple gusts between 70 and 80 mph in several locations. Huron, South Dakota, recorded a gust to 82 mph.

The zone from the eastern parts of Montana, Wyoming and Colorado to Wisconsin, Minnesota and northern Michigan will be the crosshairs of some intense thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail into Wednesday night. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust for storms in this zone is 90 mph.

Minneapolis may be in the heart of the severe weather threat for more than one occasion into Wednesday night.

A bubble of slightly drier and cooler air will push the thunderstorms farther to the east and south on Thursday. Thunderstorms, some severe with damaging wind gusts, will extend from central and southeastern Ontario to southwestern Kansas.

The main threat from the storms on Thursday afternoon and evening will be from strong wind gusts with an AccuWeather local StormMax of 75 mph. The storms during this time may affect parts of the Chicago, Detroit and Kansas City, Missouri, metro areas.

The risk of severe thunderstorms will shift into parts of the Northeast on Friday.

Similar to the Midwest from Thursday, the main severe weather threat in the Northeast will be from localized strong wind gusts with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 75 mph. During the afternoon and evening, the primary threat of severe thunderstorms will extend from part of the Interstate 95 corridor in Maine to northwestern New Jersey and northeastern and north-central Pennsylvania.

Thunderstorms may reach the South Coast of New England, New York City and perhaps Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The risk of severe weather will reset farther to the west on Friday afternoon and night.

A few severe storms are projected to erupt from northeastern Colorado, the Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming to portions of southern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada. Storms packing damaging wind gusts and hail will be significant at the local level.

On Saturday, thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds will extend from northern and central Illinois to coastal areas from southern New Jersey to Delaware and Maryland. While many of these storms may not be severe, a few can strengthen during the afternoon and early evening to produce damaging wind gusts.

The storms into this weekend will tend to occur on the northern rim of a rim of heat to the south and east.

From later this weekend to the middle of next week, a major shift in the jet stream will unfold that will eventually allow much cooler and less humid air to spread from the Midwest and into the Northeast.

However, during that transition, one or more rounds of potent thunderstorms are forecast from the Dakotas to the Great Lakes region from Sunday to Tuesday and through portions of the mid-Atlantic and New England during the middle part of next week.

Wind gusts strong enough to damage trees, property and power lines can occur in some of the stronger thunderstorm rounds.

Risk of flash flooding to continue along with severe thunderstorms

Tagging along with the likelihood of localized severe thunderstorms from parts of the Midwest to the East will be torrential downpours that can be intense and persistent enough to trigger flash flooding in urban areas and along small streams.

Into Thursday midday, the greatest concentration of downpours capable of triggering flash flooding will focus from Minnesota to northwestern Wisconsin and part of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with pockets of flash flooding possible from northeastern Nebraska to parts of central Ontario.

The risk of flash flooding will shift farther to the southeast from later Thursday to Sunday and extend from central Kansas to western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and western Virginia.

At the very least, motorists on the highways in this zone will experience poor visibility and ponding during the downpours.

Some secondary roads and city streets could be affected by high water, where storm drains become overwhelmed or downpours concentrate on the watershed of a small stream.

