Raymond to raise flash flood risk in southwest U.S., northern Mexico

As Tropical Storm Raymond continues to lose wind intensity while moving onshore in western Mexico this weekend, problems from dangerous and damaging flash flooding will extend into northern Mexico and parts of Arizona and New Mexico into Monday. Raymond will transform into a tropical rainstorm, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

"The heaviest rain looks to stay just south of the United States-Mexico border as the moisture that remains of Raymond interacts with the terrain," AccuWeather Meteorologist Haley Taylor said. "However, moisture from Raymond will be pulled north into the southwestern United States, particularly in the southern parts of Arizona and New Mexico."

"While the flood risk remains high across the Four Corners states of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado, into Monday, we're somewhat fortunate that Priscilla's moisture came up a bit farther west than Raymond's will," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said. "If there had been a greater overlap, there likely would have been more widespread flooding problems."

Moisture from Priscilla caused downpours and thunderstorms over portions of the Southwest into Saturday.

"For example, Phoenix received just over a third of an inch of rain from Thursday into Friday, putting them at 64% of their month's historical average rainfall," Taylor said.

Raymond's rounds of downpours look to stay largely just south of where the heaviest rain has already fallen from Priscilla.

"This will limit flash flooding concerns for some, but there will still be some overlap across Arizona," Taylor said, "Any rain that falls this weekend through early next week could lead to flash flooding, mudslides and other debris flows."

U.S. cities at greatest risk for flash flooding from Raymond, as a tropical rainstorm, include Tucson, Arizona, Las Cruces, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas. The flash flood risk in these areas will ramp up Saturday night and continue into Monday.

There is some risk of flash flooding in Phoenix and Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as Durango and Montrose, Colorado, as the moisture from Raymond extends farther north for a time. However, downpours in these areas will be sporadic and not widespread.

The southeastern corner of Arizona and the southwestern corner of New Mexico are expected to pick up a general 2-4 inches of rain from Sunday to Tuesday. Locally higher amounts are possible with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 10 inches in Mexico.

Farther to the north, a non-tropical storm will play a role in rainfall in the West.

"Salt Lake City is in the running for the 8th wettest October on record with 2.88" of rainfall so far," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill. "Priscilla's moisture teaming up with a non-tropical storm will bring more rain into Saturday night with the potential for flooding. Fortunately, Raymond's rain will stay well to the south on Sunday and Monday; otherwise, the flooding risk would continue into early next week."

Those on camping or hiking trips in the region, or traveling along secondary roads, should be prepared for sudden changes in conditions. Downpours that occur miles away can set off a flash flood even if the weather is dry overhead.

There is no question that rain is needed in the region, and the pattern in recent days and moving forward into next week will provide some assistance.

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the progress of a new storm for the western United States for next week. That storm is forecast to bring the most significant single rainfall and Sierra Nevada snowfall for much of California since early in the spring.

