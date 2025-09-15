Rare September tornado outbreak slams North Dakota

There were more tornado reports yesterday in North Dakota than there have been in Septembers over the last 30 years.

A rare September tornado outbreak slammed North Dakota on Sunday, with over 20 tornadoes reported. https://t.co/6f97TUDgjt pic.twitter.com/OFRlU8sjxt — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 15, 2025

More tornadoes touched down in North Dakota on Sunday than the state had seen in any September over the past three decades, combined. The outbreak began near Mobridge, South Dakota, where storms flipped an SUV towing a trailer and knocked down power lines. From there, the system tracked north into North Dakota, passing east of Bismarck and Minot, with many of the twisters documented by storm chasers.

A total of 20 tornado reports were received by NOAA's Storm Prediction Center in the Dakotas, with 18 in North Dakota. Since 1995, only 15 tornadoes had been reported in the month of September in the state, which typically has the most tornadoes in June.

While the preliminary tornado reports number may change as the National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, North Dakota averages only 22 tornadoes each year, so this is a significant outbreak for the state.

A radar loop shows storms and warnings on Sunday night, Sept. 14, 2025.

The National Weather Service issued 25 tornado warnings for the storms. Since 1995, only seven tornado warnings had been issued during September.

The record for the most tornadoes in North Dakota is one day is 24, set on June 11, 1976.

Nationally, there have been only 20 other tornadoes reported this month.