Dry stretch continues for some in the East while much-needed rain arrives

Drought conditions will persist as dry weather continues across the Ohio Valley and Northeast while a coastal storm will bring beneficial rain to parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic.

Persistent dry weather and worsening drought conditions will remain across much of the eastern U.S. through at least early week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, a coastal storm will traverse along the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast early to midweek, bringing some much-needed rain to portions of the area.

High pressure and an associated upward bulge in the jet stream will keep dry air in place from the Gulf Coast to New England into Tuesday.

It has been a dry first half of September so far for many along the Gulf coast and into the Ohio Valley and New England. New Orleans has yet to record measurable rain equating to 0.01 of an inch or more so far this month while Atlanta has only received 0.02 of an inch so far. Meanwhile, farther north, Bangor, Maine, and Pittsburgh have only received 26% and 12% respectively of the historical average rainfall for September.

Dry weather is expected to persist across the Ohio Valley and into New England through much of the week as high pressure remains over the region.

This persistent stretch of dry weather will continue to worsen drought conditions, especially over New England, where much of the region is in severe drought. These conditions have caused some of the trees in the region to become stressed resulting in leaves changing and dropping. Grasses and brush have also become extremely dry across the region raising the risk for wildfires.

Individuals are urged to use caution if using any open flames or outdoor power equipment.

Coastal storm to bring rain, rough surf

While rain chances are expected to be low for much of the Ohio Valley into New England through much of the week, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring rain chances across portions of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic into midweek.

An area of low pressure will move northward along the East coast before moving onshore across North Carolina spreading rain from coastal South Carolina into portions of Maryland and Delaware. The heaviest rainfall is expected across portions eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia where rainfall amounts as high as 2-4 inches can occur between Monday and Wednesday. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 6 inches.

Rain is expected to spread northward along the I-95 corridor from Philadelphia to New York City by Wednesday, but how much will be all dependent on the track of the storm and how much dry air remains in the region.

Along with rain chances, there will be an increase in rough surf and rip currents from the beaches of northern Florida to Maryland through early week. Beachgoers are urged to exercise caution and adhere to local officials on the conditions of the ocean.