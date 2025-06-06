As summer heats up, helicopter rescues surge at Grand Canyon

“With more heat on the way and triple digit temperatures forecasted for this weekend, we’re urging visitors to take this seriously,” park officials warned .

Copied

Photo credit: NPS Photos/J. Thompson

Grand Canyon National Park rangers have already conducted 13 helicopter evacuations and summer hasn't even officially started.

“With more heat on the way and triple-digit temperatures forecasted for this weekend, we’re urging visitors to take this seriously,” park officials warned in a June 1 release.

The rescues — including three helicopter missions in just seven days — responded to a range of emergencies: heat illness, dehydration, hyponatremia (overhydration), and lower leg injuries. Most incidents occurred deep in the inner canyon, where temperatures can soar well above those at the rim.

Photo credit: Grand Canyon NPS/Facebook)

Photo credit: NPS Photos/J. Thompson

“Yeah, it’s been busy,” rangers noted, emphasizing that hikers attempting rim-to-rim routes or other strenuous treks must be self-reliant.

Park officials are urging hikers to:

•Start early and avoid the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

•Carry ample water and salty snacks

•Expect delayed response times due to high call volume and limited staffing

“Your safety starts with your decisions,” the park reminded. “Hike smart.”

With more scorching weather on the horizon, rangers hope the warning lands before more hikers need to be airlifted out.