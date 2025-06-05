2 hikers die on Maine mountain amid treacherous weather

A father and daughter died on Mount Katahdin in Maine after hiking on the mountain on Sunday amid cold, wet and windy weather.

Tim and Esther Keiderling, who went missing on Mount Katahdin in Maine while hiking on Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Baxter State Park)

Rescue crews have found the bodies of two hikers who went missing after attempting to summit Mount Katahdin over the weekend amid cold, windy and wet weather.

Mount Katahdin is the tallest mountain in Maine, located in the remote area of Baxter State Park, and is known for dangerous conditions when the weather isn't clear and dry.

"Tim Keiderling and his daughter, Esther, went missing on a hike over the weekend after encountering difficult weather conditions. First responders have since found both succumbed to exposure," Rifton Equipment said in a statement. Both Tim and Esther Keiderling worked for the medical supply company, based out of Ulster County, New York.

Sunday was windy and cold in Maine with rain falling around Baxter State Park through at least midday, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "It did not look like a good day to be on that mountain," Douty added.

Searchers receiving a briefing from Baxter State Park Rangers and the Maine Warden Service before being deployed to search areas. (Facebook/Baxter State Park)

"Searchers had been looking for Esther and her father, Tim Keiderling, since Monday, when they found their unattended vehicle in a day-use parking lot. Tim Keiderling, age 58, and his daughter Esther Keiderling, age 28, both of Ulster Park, New York, had left Abol Campground on Sunday to hike to the summit of Katahdin," Baxter State Park said in a Facebook post.

Both were found deceased after a three-day search, which included 25 game wardens, 25 state park rangers, seven K9 teams, and 15 additional volunteers.

Mount Katahdin in Maine's Baxter State Park. The weather atop the rocky mountain can be significantly different than conditions in the surrounding forest. (Getty Images/Teresa Kopec)

Katahdin is one of the most popular mountains to hike in Maine and is the northernmost point of the Appalachian Trail.

The summit is above the treeline, meaning hikers are exposed to the elements during most of their trip. The temperature can be much lower near the summit compared to the lower elevations, and paired with high winds, can dramatically lower the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature.

Rain can make the hike slippery and dangerous due to the rocky trails that lead up to the summit.

"Hiking Katahdin requires an elevation gain of around 4,000 ft. This is a very strenuous climb, no matter which trailhead you choose," Baxter State Park said on its website. "Remember that your primary goal is not reaching the summit, but a safe return to the trailhead."

Cell phone service may be limited in Baxter State Park, so hikers are encouraged to check the weather forecast carefully before heading to the mountain.